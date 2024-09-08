Pakistan: Ishaq Dar Blames Imran Khan’s Government For Increase In Terrorism

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also oversees foreign affairs, criticized the Imran Khan administration on Saturday for its alleged mishandling of security and economic issues during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Dar’s Criticism of Previous Administration

At a press conference held at the Pakistan High Commission in London, Dar linked the current surge in terrorism and economic challenges in Pakistan to the decisions made by the previous administration under Imran Khan. He emphasized that the mistakes of Khan’s government have had lasting repercussions.

Remarks on Security and Economic Policies

Dar specifically highlighted a controversial incident involving a “three-star general” who visited Kabul in 2021. He claimed that the decisions made during this visit, including the release of terrorists by then-spymaster Lt Gen. Faiz Hameed, have contributed to the rise in terrorism in Balochistan. Dar criticized the handling of the situation, stating, “The country is paying a price for that cup of tea in Afghanistan.”

Questions on Imran Khan’s Involvement

When asked whether Lt Gen. Hameed’s trip to Kabul had been approved by Imran Khan, Dar expressed skepticism, saying, “I find it difficult to accept that he could have gone without the prime minister’s permission.”

MUST READ: Chief Adviser Yunus Stresses Fairness In India-Bangladesh Relations

Support for Current Military Establishment

Dar praised the current military establishment, describing its members as highly trained and effective. He emphasized the competence of the present military leadership in addressing the country’s security challenges.

Legal Proceedings Against Imran Khan

Regarding Imran Khan’s ongoing trial, Dar clarified that the legal process is proceeding according to established laws. He noted that any actions against security installations fall under military law, and while he could not predict the outcome, he assured that the case would be handled in accordance with the law.

PML-N’s Position and Nawaz Sharif’s Silence

Dar also addressed questions about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party’s current stance and Nawaz Sharif’s silence since his departure from London. He refuted claims that Sharif was inactive, stating that Sharif has been consulting with PML-N teams at both federal and provincial levels.

Dar further mentioned that the PML-N is not engaging in talks with Tehreek-e-Insaf due to unresolved issues stemming from the May 9 riots.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Dubai Metro Celebrates 15 Years Of Revolutionizing Urban Mass Transit