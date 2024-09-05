Thursday, September 5, 2024

Pakistan: Islamabad’s Sessions Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM

Recently in Pakistan, a Sessions Court in Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in connection with an arms and liquor recovery case. Reports ARY News. 

The case dates back to 2016, when authorities alleged that weapons and liquor were discovered in Gandapur’s vehicle.

During a recent court session, the judge rejected Gandapur’s request for exemption from attendance due to health issues, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Further, Judge Shaista Khan Kundi of the Sessions Court has also instructed the SHO of Bhara Kahu police station to detain Gandapur and bring him before the court on September 5.

Earlier, the court had previously summoned Gandapur to answer to the charges of arms and liquor possession.

As per ARY News, the District and Sessions Judge has requested Gandapur to respond to nine specific questions and to appear in person.

According to the police, weapons and liquor were recovered from Ali Amin Gandapur’s car on October 30, 2016, at a checkpoint on Rukhsana Bangash Road as he was heading to Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala.

The seized items, which were displayed at the Bara Kahu police station, included four Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition, a tear-gas gun, and bulletproof vests.

(With Inputs From ANI)

