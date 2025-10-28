Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Pakistan has offered its Karachi port to Bangladesh for the export of jute products and other goods at a time when India’s relations with Dhaka are at their lowest. Islamabad is trying to capitalize on the diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh as New Delhi recently stopped overland imports of Bangladeshi jute.

Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission

The announcement was made during the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Dhaka. This is a first-of-kind meeting in over 20 years, marking progress in the relations between the two countries, which were known to be sworn enemies for decades since 1971.

Experts call the port offer to Bangladesh a symbolic and strategic move. The port can give Bangladesh a new maritime trade route to China, the Gulf states, and Central Asia. However, experts have also questioned the economic feasibility of the plan. The 2,600-nautical-mile sea route between Chittagong and Karachi takes around two weeks, making it costly and time-consuming.

Last year, a Pakistani cargo ship docked at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port for the first time in five decades. These moves are aimed more at challenging India geopolitically than achieving immediate trade benefits, according to observers.

Pakistan Cuts Tax On Bangladesh’s Jute After Indian Ban

Pakistan has also decided to cut taxes on jute and several other imports from Bangladesh, according to reports in Bangladeshi media. Earlier this year, Islamabad had already removed a 2% customs duty on Bangladeshi jute imports.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest jute producer, and a major exporter of both raw jute and finished jute goods.

“Pakistan is interested in importing jute and jute goods from Bangladesh, as the South Asian nation is strong in jute and textiles. Bangladesh wants to export products like jute and others,” an official aware of the JEC meeting details told The Financial Express Bangladesh.

Growing Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade

In return, Pakistan is seeking faster market access for mango exports to Bangladesh after India’s mango exports to Dhaka declined.

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, bilateral trade stood at $865 million, with Pakistan exporting goods worth $778 million. Jute and jute products make up nearly 38% of Bangladesh’s exports to Pakistan.

India-Bangladesh Relations Under Muhammad Yunus

Since Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh last year, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated. Under the Sheikh Hasina, India had strong relations with Bangladesh. Yunus had spoken against India several times while deepening relations with Pakistan and China.

Just a day ago, Yunus gifted a book to a Pakistan army general, Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was visiting Bangladesh. A map in the book showed India’s North East states as part of Bangladesh.

