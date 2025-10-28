LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn Bangladesh news delhi chatgpt Chris Broad Mehli Mistry grooming gangs Chicago to Frankfurt flight Is Lionel Messi Going To Play The 2026 FIFA World Cup 5-year-old throws newborn
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Pakistan has offered Bangladesh access to its Karachi port for jute exports amid worsening India-Bangladesh ties. The move, announced at the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission meeting in Dhaka, marks the first such engagement in two decades. Experts view it as a symbolic attempt by Islamabad to exploit the growing diplomatic rift between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Pakistan offers Karachi port to Bangladesh for jute exports amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, eyes strategic advantage. Photo: X.
Pakistan offers Karachi port to Bangladesh for jute exports amid strained India-Bangladesh ties, eyes strategic advantage. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 28, 2025 14:39:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Pakistan has offered its Karachi port to Bangladesh for the export of jute products and other goods at a time when India’s relations with Dhaka are at their lowest. Islamabad is trying to capitalize on the diplomatic rift between India and Bangladesh as New Delhi recently stopped overland imports of Bangladeshi jute. 

Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission

The announcement was made during the Pakistan-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting held in Dhaka. This is a first-of-kind meeting in over 20 years, marking progress in the relations between the two countries, which were known to be sworn enemies for decades since 1971. 

Experts call the port offer to Bangladesh a symbolic and strategic move. The port can give Bangladesh a new maritime trade route to China, the Gulf states, and Central Asia. However, experts have also questioned the economic feasibility of the plan. The 2,600-nautical-mile sea route between Chittagong and Karachi takes around two weeks, making it costly and time-consuming.

Last year, a Pakistani cargo ship docked at Bangladesh’s Chittagong port for the first time in five decades. These moves are aimed more at challenging India geopolitically than achieving immediate trade benefits, according to observers.

Pakistan Cuts Tax On Bangladesh’s Jute After Indian Ban

Pakistan has also decided to cut taxes on jute and several other imports from Bangladesh, according to reports in Bangladeshi media. Earlier this year, Islamabad had already removed a 2% customs duty on Bangladeshi jute imports.

Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest jute producer, and a major exporter of both raw jute and finished jute goods.

“Pakistan is interested in importing jute and jute goods from Bangladesh, as the South Asian nation is strong in jute and textiles. Bangladesh wants to export products like jute and others,” an official aware of the JEC meeting details told The Financial Express Bangladesh.

Also Read: Bangladesh Opens Doors For Zakir Naik, Fugitive Preacher Set To Tour Country 9 Years After Dhaka Terror Attack

Growing Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade

In return, Pakistan is seeking faster market access for mango exports to Bangladesh after India’s mango exports to Dhaka declined. 

In the 2024–25 fiscal year, bilateral trade stood at $865 million, with Pakistan exporting goods worth $778 million. Jute and jute products make up nearly 38% of Bangladesh’s exports to Pakistan.

India-Bangladesh Relations Under Muhammad Yunus 

Since Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh last year, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have deteriorated. Under the Sheikh Hasina, India had strong relations with Bangladesh. Yunus had spoken against India several times while deepening relations with Pakistan and China. 

Just a day ago, Yunus gifted a book to a Pakistan army general, Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was visiting Bangladesh. A map in the book showed India’s North East states as part of Bangladesh. 

Also Read: Muhammad Yunus Provokes India Yet Again, Gifts Pakistani Army General A Book Showing India’s Northeast As Part Of Bangladesh

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bangladesh newshome-hero-pos-1karachi postMuhammad Yunuspakistan news

RELATED News

High-Speed Horror: US Man Kills Cop, Sparks 230 mph Chase That Ends In Deadly Crash

BRIEF-Philadelphia International Educational Investment Q3 Loss 348,900 Dinars

SWEDEN CENTRAL BANK BUSINESS SURVEY: SWEDEN’S MAJOR COMPANIES DESCRIBE THE ECONOMIC SITUATION AS A LONG AND PROTRACTED SLUMP THAT HAS NOT IMPROVED SINCE THE SPRING

METALS-Copper eases on profit booking ahead of Trump-Xi talk, Fed rate call

Spain's blue-chip IBEX finally tops 2007 record high

LATEST NEWS

Assam: 15th Fake Doctor Arrested in Assam’s Cachar District

Virat Kohli’s Retirement Timeline Leaked By AB de Villiers, ‘He’ll Retire By…..’

‘Please Don’t Make Us Do That’: Has Animal Star Rashmika Mandanna Indirectly Extended Support To Deepika Padukone Amid 8-Hour Shifts Row?

World’s 10 Most Valuable Tech Brands 2025: US Firms Top, But Guess Where TCS and Infosys Rank

Jaipur Tragedy: Bus Hits Power Line, 2 Dead And Several Injured In Fiery Blast

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) Registers Robust Q2 And 1HFY26 Performance

Who Says Passports Can’t Be Smart? India Rolls Out GPSP 2.0 In Dubai, Your Passport Just Got Smarter

Dmodot Founder Abhishek Sharma Featured on Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pitch to Get Rich’ — Showcasing India’s New Era of Quiet Luxury

Hyderabad Passenger Left Stunned as Cab Driver Demands ₹5,000 for Airport Drop-Netizens Call It Daylight Robbery

Uttar Pradesh Viral Video: Animal Rights Activist Repeatedly Slaps An Ill Woman Over Beating A Dog, Watch What Happens Next

Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years
Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years
Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years
Pakistan’s Big Move Against India, Offers Karachi Port To Bangladesh To Counter New Delhi’s Jute Ban, JEC Meeting Held After 20 Years

QUICK LINKS