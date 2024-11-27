Pakistan Police Detain 954 As Imran Khan Supporters Defy Authorities And March Into Islamabad

Nearly 1,000 protesters were arrested in Islamabad after a large rally demanding the release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan. The protest, which saw more than 10,000 people marching towards the city center, was met with a sweeping security crackdown. Authorities deployed 20,000 security personnel to disperse the crowds, who were defying a lockdown and a ban on public gatherings. Protesters clashed with security forces, and police used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Islamabad Police Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi confirmed that 954 individuals had been arrested between Sunday and Tuesday, as protesters came within 1.6 kilometers of their intended target. The government reported at least one police officer and four paramilitary personnel were killed during the clashes.

PTI Continues to Challenge the Government

Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since August 2023, has faced numerous legal battles that he claims are designed to block his return to politics. Despite these setbacks, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has continued to stage regular protests. This recent gathering marked the largest protest in Islamabad since the February elections.

Key figures from PTI, including Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi (Khan’s wife), led the protest, though Khan himself made a statement from prison urging his supporters to gather. Gandapur vowed that the movement would only end when Khan was freed.

Government Calls Protests “Extremism”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the protests, calling them “extremism.” He and his ministers held regular press conferences, asserting there would be no mercy for the protesters. However, as the situation de-escalated, some officials began calling for reconciliation to avoid further damage to the country’s citizens.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan urged both Khan’s party and the government to engage in “purposeful political dialogue” to find a peaceful resolution. Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute director, commented on social media, stating that Pakistan’s protests had no clear winners and that the country was facing a growing confrontation.

Excessive Force Deployed Against Protesters

The Pakistani government has faced increasing criticism for its heavy-handed response to the protests. Mobile internet was shut down across Islamabad, schools remained closed for multiple days, and roadblocks prevented many workers from reaching their jobs. Amnesty International condemned the government’s actions, stating that law enforcement had used “unlawful and excessive force” to quell the protests.

Khan’s Struggle and Political Influence

Imran Khan, a former cricket star and the leader of PTI, was ousted from office in 2022 after a no-confidence vote, which followed tensions with Pakistan’s powerful military establishment. His removal sparked protests, with Khan becoming a central figure in opposition to the establishment. PTI has continued to defy the government, gaining significant support despite the crackdown.

Khan led PTI to win more seats than any other party in this year’s election, but a coalition of parties that is perceived to be more aligned with the military ultimately excluded PTI from power. The ongoing unrest and political tension have continued to polarize the nation.