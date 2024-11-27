Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Northern Lights Might Grace Parts Of The US This Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, solar storms could bring faint auroras to parts of the northern United States. Pale northern lights might appear across several northern states, depending on the intensity of solar activity, according to NOAA meteorologist Mike Bettwy

This Thanksgiving, regions across the northern United States may experience a rare celestial treat, as solar storms are expected to produce faint auroras visible in the night sky.

Where the Northern Lights May Appear

According to NOAA meteorologist Mike Bettwy, pale auroras could be spotted across states like Washington, Montana, North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Maine. Additionally, northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming, New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire may also catch glimpses of the phenomenon. The auroras are expected to be brief and faint, with visibility depending largely on the intensity of the solar storm.

Tips for Viewing the Aurora

For the best chance to witness the northern lights, wait for the skies to get dark, ideally in areas free from light pollution, such as rural or open spaces away from city lights. Clear skies are essential, and using a smartphone camera might enhance visibility by picking up hints of the auroras that are too subtle for the naked eye.

Increased Solar Activity Driving the Event

The sun is currently in the maximum phase of its 11-year solar cycle, which leads to more frequent solar surges and auroras. Earlier this week, the sun emitted a high-energy plasma burst aimed toward Earth, triggering this week’s auroral potential. Experts from NASA and NOAA explain that this active period is expected to continue for at least another year, though pinpointing the exact peak of solar activity will take months of observation.

Recent Solar Storms and Their Spectacles

This year has already seen notable aurora displays. In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning, marking the strongest storm in more than 20 years. That event illuminated skies across the Northern Hemisphere, creating stunning light shows. Just last month, an intense solar storm surprised observers by producing auroras far from the Arctic Circle, with sightings reported in places like Germany, the United Kingdom, New England, and even New York City.

Minimal Disruption Expected

While this week’s solar storm is projected to generate beautiful auroras, experts do not anticipate significant disruptions to communications or other systems. The focus remains on the sky as enthusiasts and stargazers prepare for this extraordinary Thanksgiving spectacle.

This rare opportunity to view the northern lights in non-polar regions serves as a reminder of the sun’s immense power and its ability to create moments of awe for those lucky enough to look up at the right time.

