Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Pakistan: Protesters Take To The Streets Demanding Release Of Former PM Imran Khan

Hundreds of people took to the streets on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, in support of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently jailed.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on the outskirts of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, in support of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is currently jailed. The supporters have demanded the former Prime Ministers’ release, failing which they have vowed to march to the parliament for a sit-in protest. Despite heavy security checks and barricades on several major roads, Khan’s political party, PTI, reported clashes and chaos spreading throughout the country.

Convoy Reaches Islamabad Despite Barriers

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa convoy, which comprised one of the largest groups of protesters, entered Islamabad unscathed on Monday evening. This was confirmed by PTI, who in a tweet declared, “The convoy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered the limits of Islamabad! Convoys reaching Islamabad from all over Pakistan!” The party, however, also made it clear that their protest would not be stopped by the government’s machinery that attempted to turn them away. “We didn’t stop till we reached Islamabad!” said the statement.

PTI vowed that the protests would continue despite the hurdles. “Where there are obstacles, as soon as they are removed, those caravans will again leave for Islamabad. These caravans will hit Islamabad like tsunami waves every day. This will continue until we win Khan’s demands and the war for true freedom,” the party declared, signifying the intent of the protesters.

A Defiant Stance: No Retreat, No Surrender

In their declaration, the PTI made it very clear that they would not back down. “We will not stop, we will not bend. We will persist. And will remain steadfast. Will die freed!” True enough, the protesting voices revealed in such words the wish and the determination of those protesters who vowed to continue the fight for the release of Khan and what they perceive as a struggle for freedom.

PTI and Imran Khan Supporters’ Road Ahead

With convoys reaching the capital and clashes erupting elsewhere, the political crisis in Pakistan shows no sign of abating. The continued protests indicate that the PTI is committed to keeping the pressure on the government until their demands are met.

ALSO READ: Satellite Images Suggest North Korea Expanding Missile Plant, Researchers Say

 

