Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Requests Permission For Lahore Rally

On Monday, ARY News reported that the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner to organize a political gathering at Lahore’s Shalimar Chowk. The request was made by Shahzad Farooq, the party’s leader in Punjab, who emphasized in the application that PTI is the nation’s largest political party and secured the highest number of votes and seats in the general elections held in February 2024.

“The PTI also has full freedom to hold peaceful rallies and gatherings. PTI has organised a rally on April 19 at Shalimar Chowk which should be allowed,” the application said.

ARY News reported that the party leader requested a permit for PTI to hold the rally on April 19. Farooq told journalists that the PTI’s rally at Shalimar Chowk on April 19 would be historic. “Senior party leaders will address the gathering,” he said.

The PTI leader expressed the hope that the party would again win the seat it had won on February 8 in the by-election to be held in a Lahore constituency on April 21. “We will defeat those who were declared winners on Form-47,” Farooq said.

According to ARY News, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a series of political rallies across Punjab, set to commence next week. PTI Punjab has formed a joint committee to organize these rallies effectively, tasked with developing comprehensive strategies for their success.

The committee includes members such as Rehana Dar, Mehar Bano Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Seembia Tahir, and Kanwal Shuzab, as revealed by PTI Punjab leader Hammad Azhar.

Additionally, prominent figures like Hafiz Hamid Raza, Munis Elahi, Major Tahir Sadiq, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Malik Amir Dogar have been called upon to contribute their expertise.

