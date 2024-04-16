Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Requests Permission For Lahore Rally

On Monday, ARY News reported that the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission from the Deputy Commissioner to organize a political gathering at Lahore’s Shalimar Chowk. The request was made by Shahzad Farooq, the party’s leader in Punjab, who emphasized in the application that PTI is the nation’s largest political party and secured the highest number of votes and seats in the general elections held in February 2024.

“The PTI also has full freedom to hold peaceful rallies and gatherings. PTI has organised a rally on April 19 at Shalimar Chowk which should be allowed,” the application said.