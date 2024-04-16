Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Requests Permission For Lahore Rally

According to ARY News, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a series of political rallies across Punjab, set to commence next week. PTI Punjab has formed a joint committee to organize these rallies effectively, tasked with developing comprehensive strategies for their success.
The committee includes members such as Rehana Dar, Mehar Bano Qureshi, Zartaj Gul, Seembia Tahir, and Kanwal Shuzab, as revealed by PTI Punjab leader Hammad Azhar.
Additionally, prominent figures like Hafiz Hamid Raza, Munis Elahi, Major Tahir Sadiq, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Malik Amir Dogar have been called upon to contribute their expertise.