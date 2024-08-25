Making his first appearance since his alleged abduction during the night of August 14-15, Pakistani YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa shared a cryptic video on YouTube on Sunday, in which he appears visibly scared at first but then flashes a smile. Reports Express Tribune.

He captioned the video as ‘loading.’ Earlier, Khosa’s lawyers confirmed his safe return home on August 20. This video was made following his return from the abduction.

What Exactly Happened?

Earlier on August 15, Ali Sher Khosa, Aun Ali’s brother, alleged that the popular YouTuber had been kidnapped from his home.

Taking to X, he said ‘Today in the middle of the night my brother Aun Khosa has been taken into custody by some unknown armed men from his flat in Lahore. Kindly pray for him. Do spread the word as it will mean a lot to our family.’

Later, following the petition filed by his wife Binish Iqbal, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed Lahore police to locate Khosa by August 20.

Under the petition, she described Khosa as a “digital content creator, writer, and respected comedian/artist with a substantial YouTube following of 137,000 subscribers.”

It detailed that on August 15 at 2 a.m., masked individuals and police officers forcibly entered his apartment, confiscating his phone, laptop, computer system, and digital camera.

Eventually on on August 19, Khosa’s lawyer Khadija Siddiqi confirmed his release, taking to X, Siddiqi said “Alhamdulillah, Aun Ali Khosa has been released! He has reached home!”

Then, in a separate post on X, Siddiqi expressed concern about the frequent abductions, stating: “Over the last two months, we have fought all missing persons cases, including Aun Ali’s, at the Lahore High Court.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also expressed concern over Khosa’s abduction, suggesting it might be related to his satirical work, and called for his immediate release. Reported Dawn News.