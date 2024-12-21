Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Deadly Taliban Attack Near Afghan Border: 16 Dead, 5 Injured

ixteen Pakistani soldiers were killed and five injured after militants attacked a Pakistani army post near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which lasted two hours and resulted in significant military equipment being seized.

On Saturday, a deadly assault on a Pakistani military post near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa left 16 soldiers dead and five critically injured. The attack took place in the Makeen area, approximately 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the border. More than 30 militants launched the assault on the army post, which lasted for two hours, according to intelligence officials who spoke to AFP. During the attack, the militants set fire to crucial military items, including wireless communication equipment and official documents, before retreating from the scene.

The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the assault, stating that it was a form of retaliation for the killing of their senior commanders. The militants reportedly seized significant military equipment during the attack, including machine guns and night-vision technology, which further intensified concerns about the growing strength of the Taliban in the region.

This incident is part of an ongoing pattern of increased militant activity along Pakistan’s western frontier, particularly since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021. Pakistani officials have repeatedly expressed concerns that Kabul is not taking adequate action to curb militant groups operating from across the border. Despite the Afghan Taliban’s promises to rid their territory of foreign militants, a recent UN Security Council report indicated that nearly 6,500 TTP fighters are based in Afghanistan, with the Taliban showing tolerance toward their activities. The report also revealed that the Afghan Taliban has been providing ad hoc support, including weapons and training, to the TTP.

The rising militancy along the Afghan border has significantly strained relations between Islamabad and Kabul, with security concerns prompting Pakistan to take strong measures. Last year, Pakistan initiated the removal of hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan residents from the country in response to the increasing threat of cross-border attacks.

In a related development, the Pakistan military announced that 25 individuals have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for their involvement in a previous attack on the Pakistani military in May last year. The sentences, ranging from two to ten years, were hailed as a crucial step in delivering justice. The military’s media wing emphasized that this is a reminder for those exploited by political propaganda to never take the law into their own hands.

As Pakistan faces rising attacks from militants in its western regions, the government’s focus on securing the border remains a critical issue, particularly with the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

