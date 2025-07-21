Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

Papua New Guinea was woken up to a moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnititude on Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025. The earthquae too place near Madang in Madang Province, of the country according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Details of the Papua New Guinea Earthquake

The eartquake took place at 2:41 am local time, approximately, at an a depth of 110 kilometers below the surface. The epicenter of thwe quake was reccorded as Madang Province. The earthquaake is being connsidered of less intensity because of considerable depth.

According to the reports, seismologists are continuing to analyze the data, and the exact magnitude, depth, and location may be updated in the coming hours.

This is a developing story..

Also Read: LIVE Updates: Will Russia Earthquake Cause Tsunami in Hawaii?