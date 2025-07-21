LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash Jagdeep Dhankhar ajay devgn Drowning airplane crashes donald trump Former Kerala CM ahmedabad plane crash
Home > World > Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Madang in Papua New Guinea early Tuesday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 110 kilometers, reducing its surface impact. Preliminary reports suggest no significant damage, though light tremors were likely felt.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Madang, Papua New Guinea; no major damage reported, tremors felt locally. Photo/X.
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Madang, Papua New Guinea; no major damage reported, tremors felt locally. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 23:08:27 IST

Papua New Guinea was woken up to a moderate earthquake of 5.8 magnititude on Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025. The earthquae too place near Madang in Madang Province, of the country according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Details of the Papua New Guinea Earthquake

The eartquake took place at 2:41 am local time, approximately, at an a depth of 110 kilometers below the surface. The epicenter of thwe quake was reccorded as Madang Province. The earthquaake is being connsidered of less intensity because of considerable  depth.

According to the reports, seismologists are continuing to analyze the data, and the exact magnitude, depth, and location may be updated in the coming hours.

This is a developing story..

Also Read: LIVE Updates: Will Russia Earthquake Cause Tsunami in Hawaii?

Tags: Papua New GuineaPapua New Guinea Earthquake

More News

“We Have To Accept That…..” Kapil Sibal On Jagdeep Dhankar’s Resignation
Emma Meesseman To Sign With New York Liberty, Bringing 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Experience: Report
US, Canada Pool Recall: 5.2 Million Aboveground Pools Pulled After Nine Child Drownings
When Jagdeep Dhankhar Schooled Jaya Bachchan On Decorum In Rajya Sabha: ‘I Don’t Want Schooling’ Video Goes Viral
Cyberattack On Microsoft’s Software SharePoint Leaves About 100 Organizations At Risk
US Senator Lindsey Graham To India, Brazil & China: ‘Buy Russian Oil, We’ll Tariff The Hell Out Of You’
As Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns, A Look At His Journey From Lawyer To Vice President
Three Killed And Several Injured In Gaza After Israeli Tanks Advance Into City
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang
Will India Get An Acting Vice President As Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns? Here Is What Constitution Says
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang
Papua New Guinea Earthquake: Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Madang

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?