Paris 2024 Olympics Medals Raise Controversy; Swimmer Mocks, Calls It ‘From Paris 1924’

The Paris 2024 Olympics, while celebrated for extraordinary athletic performances, became a subject of global debate due to several controversies. From its opening ceremony to post-event issues, the Games were under scrutiny even before they began in July. Among the controversies were artistic choices during the opening ceremony and ongoing environmental protests by citizens. Most recently, two French swimmers have raised concerns over the quality of their Olympic bronze medals, which have reportedly developed moldy black spots just months after the Games ended.

Paris Olympics’ Opening Ceremony Sparks Debate

The opening ceremony, meant to celebrate France’s rich culture and creativity, included a performance by drag queens and dancers. Some observers linked the scene to Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting The Last Supper, which depicts Jesus Christ and his 12 apostles. This artistic choice triggered mixed reactions, with some praising the modern interpretation and others calling it disrespectful.

Environmental Concerns Loom Large

Even before the Games began, environmental activists in France voiced concerns over the ecological impact of the event. Large-scale infrastructure projects and increased waste generation became focal points of protests, adding to the controversies surrounding the Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympics Medal Controversy Takes Center Stage

Months after the Olympics concluded, French swimmers Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard took to social media to reveal a shocking issue with their bronze medals. Secchi shared a photo of his medal on Instagram Stories, showing black spots and signs of deterioration. The image quickly spread to X (formerly Twitter), where one user joked, “Not Clement Secchi’s bronze medal that is flaking.”

Yohann Ndoye-Brouard followed suit, posting photos of his own tarnished medals. He captioned the images with “Paris 1924,” referencing France’s earlier hosting of the Olympics a century ago. Both swimmers had won bronze in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay.

Athletes Across Nations Raise Concerns

Reports suggest that the issue isn’t limited to French athletes. American skateboarder Nyjah Huston also spoke out about the medals’ quality. “These medals look great when they’re brand new. But after wearing it and sweating a little or letting my friends wear it over the weekend, it’s clearly not as good quality as you might think,” he said.

The problem appears to primarily affect bronze medals, prompting widespread criticism of the organising committee. Athletes from various nations have expressed disappointment, casting a shadow on the Games’ legacy.

Paris Olympics Organisers Respond to Backlash

Faced with mounting criticism, the Paris 2024 organising committee has promised to address the issue. They assured the replacement of Clement Secchi and Yohann Ndoye-Brouard’s medals with new ones. However, questions remain about the overall quality control measures in place for the production of the medals.