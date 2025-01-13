‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ Warning Issued As LA Braces For Fierce Santa Ana Winds

A 'particularly dangerous situation' red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for LA as 50-70 mph Santa Ana winds return. "Explosive fire growth" is feared by officials as 8.1 million residents in high-risk areas are warned to prepare for evacuations.

The National Weather Service has issued its most extreme fire alert, a “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning, as Southern California prepares for the return of intense Santa Ana winds. These dry winds, forecasted to reach speeds of 50 to 70 miles per hour (80 to 112 kph), are expected to persist from Monday through Wednesday, raising concerns about “explosive fire growth.”

This alert emphasizes the danger that the Santa Ana winds represent, especially for areas that had been spared the full force of them last week. Ventura County is expected to feel the intense gusts. About 8.1 million people are now considered within the “critical” fire weather risk zone, which is a testament to the widespread nature of the threat.

Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley made remarks during a media conference that show the seriousness of the situation as she said that “We have to remain vigilant because we’re seeing extreme fire behavior.” Anthony Marrone of Los Angeles County Fire said also that while firefighters prepare for the stronger winds, nothing can be predictable about the wildfires. “We’re never sure that we’re going to be able to catch the next fire and keep it small,” he said.

The NWS clarified that while the ongoing Eaton and Palisades Fires are not directly covered under the “particularly dangerous situation” warning, nearby areas are at significant risk. This heightened caution extends to any potential new fire outbreaks fueled by the strong winds.

Evacuation And Safety Advisories

Authorities have issued evacuation advisories across Los Angeles County as the severe winds are set to resume. Since the fires began last Tuesday, at least 24 people have lost their lives, and nearly 150,000 residents have been displaced.

Firefighters are fighting against difficult conditions, with officials warning that the coming days may be even worse. The perfect storm of high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation has made it a perfect scenario for rapid fire spread, and therefore, residents must be prepared and vigilant.

With the changing situation, authorities are requesting the public to check on the weather updates, make evacuation plans, and follow the local advisory issued. Residents living in flood-prone areas are advised to remove flammable materials from the surrounding area and prepare essential supplies that could be carried with them if evacuated at a short notice.

