Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Tariffs Are Coming And Will Include Oil, Alberta Premier Warns

As Donald Trump prepares to take office, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has warned Canadians to brace for potential US tariffs on Canadian goods, with no exemptions for oil.

Donald Trump’s Tariffs Are Coming And Will Include Oil, Alberta Premier Warns

As Donald Trump prepares to take office, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has warned Canadians to brace for potential US tariffs on Canadian goods, with no exemptions for oil. Smith, who met with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend, cautioned that the tariffs, expected to come into effect on January 20, could significantly impact the oil-producing province of Alberta and the broader Canadian economy.

During her remarks, Smith emphasized that while the exact nature of Trump’s tariffs remains uncertain, she has seen no indication that the president-elect is reconsidering his stance. Trump has previously stated that he would impose a 25% levy on Canadian goods unless Canada does more to secure its border with the US, a claim that prompted Canada to announce a C$1.3 billion plan to address his concerns. In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed that Canada will retaliate with counter-tariffs if Trump proceeds with his threat.

The Potential Impact on Oil and Trade Relations

The looming tariff threat has already begun to affect Canadian heavy crude prices, which weakened as the discount to the US benchmark widened. Alberta, a key oil-producing province, sells a significant amount of oil to the US, and these trade tensions could strain relations further. However, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly emphasized that Canada is prepared to take action, saying, “Everything is on the table,” including the possibility of cutting energy supplies to the US.

Smith, however, dismissed the idea of halting oil exports, calling it an empty threat that would create unnecessary national strife. She reminded that Canada’s energy infrastructure is deeply integrated with the US, noting that Enbridge Inc.’s Line 5 pipeline supplies essential crude to refineries in Ontario and Quebec.

Read More : UK Declines To Label Sudan Crisis As Genocide, Defers To ICC

Filed under

donald trump

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Meghan Markle Confident Her Netflix Cookery Show Will Be A Hit

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Melania Trump Shares Plans For White House During Husband’s Second Term: Will Barron Join Her?

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Biden Defends Foreign Policy Record Amid Ongoing Global Crises

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Gang Jailed for Over £100,000 In Robberies After Using Dating Apps To Lure Victims

Entertainment

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Brittany And Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby Girl: Here’s What They’ve Named Their Newborn

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox