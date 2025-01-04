Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
‘Pay Attention to America,’ UK Minister Tells Elon Musk Amid Controversy

UK ministers rebuke Elon Musk’s claims about grooming gangs, urging him to focus on American issues while emphasizing justice for victims.

‘Pay Attention to America,’ UK Minister Tells Elon Musk Amid Controversy

The United Kingdom has rebuffed Elon Musk‘s claims regarding the Labour Party’s handling of historic grooming gang cases, calling his remarks “misjudged and misinformed.” UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Labour Minister Andrew Gwynne have criticized Musk’s tirade, urging him to focus on issues in America while emphasizing ongoing efforts to address child sexual exploitation in the UK.

Musk accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of being complicit during his tenure as head of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). In a tweet, Musk labeled Starmer’s actions as enabling “the rape of Britain” and called for his resignation and prosecution.

Streeting acknowledged Musk’s influence as a social media owner, suggesting collaboration to tackle global issues but condemned his misinformed statements. Gwynne added that multiple inquiries into these cases had already been conducted, stating, “What we need is justice for the victims, not more distractions.”Both ministers highlighted that the UK is committed to ensuring justice for survivors and preventing future exploitation. Gwynne stressed the importance of strengthening the criminal justice system to address such crimes effectively.

Musk’s remarks have drawn significant backlash, with UK leaders urging him to engage constructively or refocus his attention on matters within the United States.

Filed under

Elon Musk uk world

