‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives as a “historic” moment, expressing hope that it signals a reset in bilateral ties after a tense period marked by anti-India rhetoric.

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Shahid, who has long championed strong Maldives-India relations, described Modi’s visit as a chance to move past the “unnecessary narrative” promoted by the current Maldivian administration during its time in opposition.

Anti-India Sentiment: A Painful Chapter

Reflecting on the recent years of strained ties, Shahid said, “It is heartening to see that we are hopefully able to put behind all these vertical things that have been said in the past by the current dispensation.” He noted that during the previous government’s tenure, in which he served as Foreign Minister, opposition parties, including now-President Mohamed Muizzu’s faction, deliberately created “a hateful narrative against our best friend.”

“I kept on reminding the opposition then, look, we should keep our own domestic issues to ourselves. We should not be using India, our best friend, as a political punching bag for political convenience,” Shahid said. However, he admitted those appeals were ignored.

Despite the hostility, Shahid lauded India’s maturity. “The magnanimity with which Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government dealt with the government of Maldives is outstanding,” he said, recalling how Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar once told the press that “you can’t change your neighbours or your shared history.”

India: The First Responder in Times of Crisis in Maldives

Shahid emphasized India’s consistent and immediate support to the Maldives during crises, describing India as “our first responder.”

“We have to appreciate with gratitude how India has always been the first to respond, be it the 1988 mercenary attack, the 2004 tsunami, the 2017 Malé water crisis, or the COVID-19 pandemic. India was not only the first responder, it was the most generous partner,” he said.

Abdulla Shahid Hopes That President Muizzu Honors The Commitments

Shahid expressed concern over the about-face President Muizzu has taken since assuming office. “Maldivians remember him standing at the Republican Square declaring that our sovereignty cannot be violated, referring to India,” he said, recalling allegations made about Indian military presence and naval activity.

“He returned from China and again referred to India saying, ‘We may be small, but you can’t bully us.’ Now people are asking: is he going to keep to his word?” Shahid questioned. “President Muizzu is seen as someone who pledges and does not honor commitments,” he added, but expressed hope that the president would now genuinely commit to strengthening ties with India.

India’s Long-Term Development Role in Maldives

Shahid underlined India’s foundational contribution to the Maldives, especially in human resource development, something he believes has been underappreciated.

“Over the last 60 years, one of the major areas we’ve benefited from is not just infrastructure, but human resource development,” he said.

He shared that during his government’s term alone, about 5,000 Maldivians received short- and long-term training in India, spanning the military, police, intelligence, healthcare, and education sectors. “

We have doctors, nurses, teachers ,every walk of life has benefited.”

On infrastructure, Shahid noted two major Indian-supported projects being inaugurated during Modi’s visit, the Ministry of Defence building near the President’s Secretariat and the Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the north.

“That airport will connect the Maldives with all major South Indian cities within one hour.”

He also referenced the Greater Malé Connectivity Project, described as the largest infrastructure project in Maldivian history, which is 65% complete, along with the development of the Addu airport and over 60 island sanitation and water supply projects.

“If you want to accuse a generous partner for assisting us, then yes, the current dispensation succeeded in making that narrative a success,” Shahid remarked pointedly.

Chinese Debt and Economic Vulnerability

On the issue of growing Maldivian debt, particularly to China, Shahid acknowledged its seriousness. “We need to cut down on unnecessary political expenditures and focus on development work,” he warned.

He recalled a conversation with a former Sri Lankan minister during that country’s economic collapse, “He told me, ‘Minister, if you are given a credit card and you go shopping, one day the bank will come asking for the money.’ That’s what’s happening.”

He urged the Maldivian government to learn from Sri Lanka’s crisis and act responsibly before it is too late.

Strategic Balance in the Indian Ocean

Given the Maldives’ vital position in the Indian Ocean, Shahid stressed the importance of avoiding entanglement in great power rivalries.

“We are regarded as the heart of the Indian Ocean. For us to function well, we need peace, stability, and prosperity. That can only be achieved if the littoral states work together,” he said. During his government’s tenure, he noted, India and the Maldives worked in tandem to keep external conflicts out of the region.

“Let us not make the Indian Ocean a playground for foreign conflicts,” he urged.

Appeal to Indian Tourists: “Please Come”

Acknowledging that recent tensions had impacted people-to-people ties, especially tourism, Shahid issued a heartfelt message to Indian travelers.

“Maldives is blessed. We are just one hour away from the world’s fifth-largest economy, a $4 trillion GDP and a population that loves to travel.”

He lamented how three junior Maldivian ministers made derogatory remarks about Indian leadership during the height of the diplomatic strain, calling it “most unfortunate.”

“These are chapters we need to close,” he said. “Why did we build Hanimaadhoo International Airport? To attract Indian tourists.”

He recalled India’s travel bubble arrangement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a point when we had more Bollywood stars in Maldives than in Bollywood,” he laughed. “That is how excellent our tourism industry was benefiting from Indian travelers.”

Ending on a warm note, Shahid said, “My appeal to Indian travelers, please come. We welcome you. Our shores are open for you. Let’s reset this relationship and move ahead.”

