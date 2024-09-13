Home
Pope Francis Describes U.S. Presidential Election As A Choice Between The ‘Lesser Of Two Evils’

On Friday, Pope Francis addressed the upcoming U.S. presidential election, referring to it as a choice between the "lesser of two evils." Speaking during a press conference on the papal plane, the Pope expressed concerns about the policies of both major candidates: former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Criticism of Policy Stances

The Pope highlighted his concerns with both candidates’ positions. He criticized Trump’s anti-migrant policies and Harris’ support for abortion rights, noting that he views both stances as “against life.”

Appeal for Thoughtful Decision-Making

Pope Francis urged voters to carefully consider their choice, stating, “One must choose the lesser of two evils. Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know.” He encouraged individuals to reflect on their decision based on personal conscience.

(This is a developing story)

