Thursday, January 16, 2025
Pope Francis Injures Right Arm In Fall, Using Sling As Precaution

Despite his ongoing health challenges, including chronic knee issues and bronchitis, the pope attended audiences later that day with his arm immobilized.

Pope Francis Injures Right Arm In Fall, Using Sling As Precaution

Pope Francis has injured his right arm after falling at his residence at the Santa Marta hotel in Vatican City on Thursday. This has happened weeks after a similar incident that left him with a bruise on his chin. According to a statement from the Vatican, the 88-year-old pontiff suffered a contusion to his right forearm, though no fractures were reported. As a precaution, the pope is currently using a sling.

Vatican confirmed that the fall occurred within his private residence. While the injury did not appear to be serious, Pope Francis was seen later that day attending audiences with his right arm immobilized in a sling. Vatican spokesperson assured that the pope’s condition was being monitored but did not raise any immediate concerns regarding his ability to continue his duties.

Second Fall

This is the second fall the pope has experienced in just over a month. On December 7, he injured his chin after reportedly hitting it on his nightstand. That fall left him with a visible bruise but no major injuries. In both cases, Pope Francis did not break any bones, though his age and ongoing health issues have prompted concerns about his well-being.

The pope has long dealt with a number of health challenges, including recurring bronchitis and chronic knee problems. These issues often require him to use a wheelchair for mobility, and he relies on a walking frame or cane when moving around his apartment. Despite these challenges, Pope Francis has continued with his duties, including participating in public events, as evidenced by his attendance at meetings even after the recent fall.

In light of these health concerns, Pope Francis has made it clear that he has no plans to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, by resigning from his papacy. In his recently published autobiography “Hope,” Francis revealed that even after undergoing major intestinal surgery, he had never considered stepping down. This statement comes after Benedict’s unexpected resignation in 2013, a decision that shocked the Catholic world and ended a 600-year tradition of papal continuity.

Vatican’s official statement assures that Pope Francis is recovering well from his most recent fall and continues to carry out his responsibilities with full commitment. However, it is clear that the 88-year-old pontiff’s health remains a key factor in the broader discussions about the future

ALSO READ: Here Is Why Netanyahu Delayed Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Vote

