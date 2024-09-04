Pope Francis Urges Indonesia to Embrace “Harmony in Diversity” During Historic Visit

Pope Francis called on Indonesia to uphold its promise of “harmony in diversity” and combat rising religious intolerance as he commenced a demanding 11-day journey through Southeast Asia and Oceania. This tour, spanning four nations, will test the 87-year-old pontiff’s stamina and health as he navigates a rigorous schedule of meetings, speeches, and interfaith dialogues.

Francis kicked off his first full day in Indonesia with a packed agenda, including meetings with outgoing President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subianto at the presidential palace. In a symbolic moment, cannons boomed as Francis joined the two leaders on the palace veranda, accompanied by a vibrant display of a marching band, stiff-legged troops, and children dressed in traditional Indonesian attire. This marks the first papal visit to Indonesia in 35 years.

A Call for Unity Amid Diversity

In his address to Indonesian authorities, Francis praised the nation’s rich diversity, comparing its cultural and religious mosaic to the archipelago’s 17,000 islands. He described each island as an irreplaceable piece that contributes to a magnificent whole. However, he cautioned that such diversity also carries the potential for conflict, highlighting concerns over recent episodes of religious intolerance in Indonesia.

“This wise and delicate balance, between the multiplicity of cultures and different ideological visions, and the ideals that cement unity, must be continuously defended against imbalances,” Francis stated. He emphasized the role of political leaders in maintaining this equilibrium and assured President Widodo of the Catholic Church’s dedication to fostering interreligious dialogue. “This is indispensable for meeting common challenges, including that of countering extremism and intolerance, which through the distortion of religion attempt to impose their views by using deception and violence.”

Support for Refugees and a Call for Peace

Francis’ visit also touched on regional issues, including the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, which has forced over 700,000 Rohingya refugees to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. Many have since sought asylum in other countries, including Indonesia. Upon his arrival, Francis met with a Rohingya refugee as a gesture of solidarity with displaced communities.

The pope’s visit comes amid Indonesia’s continued support for Palestinians, with the government frequently condemning Israeli actions in Gaza. President Widodo expressed gratitude for the Vatican’s support for Palestinians, reiterating his commitment to peace. “War will not benefit anyone, war will only bring suffering and misery to the common people,” Widodo said. “Therefore, let us celebrate the differences that we have. Let us accept each other and strengthen tolerance to realize peace, to realize a better world for all humanity.”

A Grueling Schedule for the Elderly Pontiff

Francis’ journey, which spans Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore, is one of the longest papal trips in terms of both days on the road and distance traveled. Despite his ongoing health challenges, Francis appeared in good spirits on Wednesday, even standing for an extended period to greet Indonesian officials and listen to national anthems. In a light-hearted moment, he joked about Indonesia’s relatively high birthrate, drawing laughter from President Widodo and the crowd.

Highlight of the Trip: Interfaith Dialogue at Jakarta’s Istiqlal Mosque

The highlight of Francis’ visit to Indonesia will be his participation in an interfaith meeting at Jakarta’s iconic Istiqlal Mosque. Here, he will engage with representatives of Indonesia’s six officially recognized religions: Islam, Buddhism, Confucianism, Hinduism, Catholicism, and Protestantism. While the pope aims to celebrate Indonesia’s tradition of religious tolerance, his visit comes at a time when this image has been tarnished by episodes of violence and discrimination.

In 2021, a militant Islamic couple detonated a bomb outside a Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, injuring at least 20 people. Amnesty International hopes the pope’s visit will prompt Indonesia to strengthen protections for religious minorities. According to Amnesty, from January 2021 to July 2024, there were at least 123 reported cases of intolerance, including attacks on places of worship and acts of discrimination by various groups, including government officials and community organizations.

“The pope’s visit has an important role to play in encouraging Indonesia to end intolerance and discrimination against all minority groups. Freedom of religion is a right protected by the Indonesian Constitution,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.

Supporting Indonesia’s Catholic Community

Pope Francis also met with Indonesian priests, nuns, and seminarians at Jakarta’s Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral. While Catholics make up only 3% of Indonesia’s 275 million citizens, the country boasts one of the world’s largest Catholic seminaries and is a key source of clergy for the global Church.

Though Indonesia’s Catholic population continues to grow, challenges remain, as the number of seminarians across Asia has begun to plateau. According to the latest Vatican statistics, Indonesia had 5,903 Catholic priests serving 8.29 million Catholics as of December 31, 2022, with 4,024 seminarians—a marked increase from previous years.

