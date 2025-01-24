President Trump Pulls Security Detail For Former Top Health Official Fauci – Sources

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has pulled federal security protection for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top US health official. This decision has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the safety of Fauci and other former officials.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. Anthony Fauci served as the nation’s top infectious disease official during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been a public health leader for decades, serving under seven US presidents from both parties. Fauci was provided security under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) due to credible threats he received during the pandemic. He told Congress last year that he had received “credible death threats” and that the threats had continued even after his retirement in 2022.

Trump announced the revocation of Fauci’s security detail during a visit to Asheville, North Carolina, where he was surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Trump stated, “When you work for government, at some point your security detail comes off. You can’t have it forever.” He added that he would not feel responsible if something were to happen to Fauci or other former officials, saying, “They all made a lot of money. They can hire their own security too.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fauci has since hired his own private security, which he will have to pay for himself. This move follows Trump’s decision to end security details for several other leading figures from his former administration, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Both Pompeo and Bolton were loyal allies during Trump’s first administration but became critical of him after he left office.

Fauci has faced significant threats and harassment due to his role in the Covid-19 pandemic response. In public testimony before Congress, Fauci detailed the harassment he and his family had endured, including emails, texts, and letters. He attributed the rise in threats to far-right lawmakers and conservative media outlets like Fox News, which blamed him for the high level of coronavirus deaths in the US.

Outgoing President Joe Biden issued a pre-emptive pardon to Fauci to protect him from potential prosecution by Trump upon taking office again. This move was intended to safeguard Fauci from politically motivated investigations and ensure his safety.

Trump’s decision to revoke security details for former officials has raised concerns about the safety of those who served in his administration. Michael Coen, FEMA’s chief of staff during the Biden administration, reportedly said Trump was “misinformed” about the agency, stating that Trump was “going to pick winners and losers” on which communities would receive relief. Other former FEMA officials suggest that Trump’s recommendation to require states to handle disaster relief could be beneficial. Daniel Kaniewsky, a FEMA official during Trump’s first term, told the New York Times that FEMA is overextended and that disaster relief “burdens should be shared at all levels of government.”

As Trump continues to make aggressive moves against former officials, the safety and security of those who served in his administration remain a pressing concern.

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For FEMA Abolition In New Agency Reform Proposal