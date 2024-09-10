Prince Harry and Meghan Criticized After Netflix Teases New Project POLO Following Kate Middleton’s Candid Update

Netflix faced significant backlash for the timing of its teaser release for the upcoming documentary series, POLO.

Hours after Princess Kate announced that she is cancer-free following her chemotherapy treatment, Netflix faced significant backlash for the timing of its teaser release for the upcoming documentary series, POLO. The timing of the teaser’s release, coinciding with Kate’s heartfelt update, drew criticism from royal fans and social media users.

Princess Kate’s Heartfelt Recovery Update

On Tuesday, Princess Kate, the sister-in-law of Prince Harry, shared a moving video update on her health via Kensington Palace’s social media. In the emotional three-minute video, Kate announced that she had completed a nine-month course of chemotherapy and is now “cancer-free.”

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

In her update, Kate expressed deep gratitude for life, love, and family, emphasizing how her battle with cancer has deepened her appreciation for these aspects. The video featured Prince William and their three children enjoying a family outing in Norfolk, highlighting the personal and uplifting nature of the announcement.

Netflix’s POLO Teaser Release

Just two hours after Princess Kate’s video, Netflix unveiled a teaser for the docuseries POLO, set to premiere in December. The teaser, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcased four photos from the series, featuring elite polo players in action and candid moments of them interacting with their animals. The series promises an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of polo.

POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures, premiering this December only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/R1uUnXsf0v — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2024

“POLO is a new documentary series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport. From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December,” Netflix’s post read.

The series is part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $100 million deal with Netflix, with Harry’s involvement as an experienced polo player reported to be a key element of the project. The announcement of the polo documentary in April had generated anticipation, but the release of the teaser during Kate’s health update sparked controversy.

Public Reaction and Criticism

The release of the teaser drew mixed reactions from the public. Many social media users criticized the timing as insensitive, perceiving it as an attempt to overshadow Princess Kate’s significant personal news.

“You drop this just as Princess Catherine releases a video about her cancer treatment being finished,” one user wrote on X.

Another user commented, “#ShamelessGrifters The date of this teaser is in such shocking bad taste.”

A third user remarked, “Such bad timing. Read the room, Harry and Meghan.”

In contrast, supporters of the Sussexes defended the teaser, expressing excitement about the upcoming series.

“I can’t wait to discover POLO! This documentary will take us into the fascinating world of polo, with an exclusive look behind the scenes of this elite sport. Kudos to Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures for this promising project!” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Really looking forward to this. Love Prince Harry’s work.”

The timing of Netflix’s teaser for POLO has become a talking point, overshadowing Princess Kate’s positive health update.