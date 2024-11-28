Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Prince Harry Seeks Return As Senior Royal, Disinterested In TV Work

A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry is eager to move away from producing Netflix documentaries and would prefer to return to his role as a senior working royal.

A royal expert has suggested that Prince Harry is eager to move away from producing Netflix documentaries and would prefer to return to his role as a senior working royal. This claim comes at a time when Harry and Meghan Markle are navigating a professional separation, with each focusing on solo engagements.

Desire to Make a Bigger Difference in Charitable Work

Royal writer Richard Eden shared that Palace sources believe Harry wants to return to the royal fold to make a more significant impact through his charitable work. “Palace officials are increasingly convinced that Harry wants to resume his old way of life, when he felt he was using his privileged position to make a difference for worthwhile causes,” Eden said, citing information from Palace insiders.

Eden reported that one source revealed, “Harry’s heart is not in the TV stuff – anyone can see that.” The expert also pointed out that Harry’s absence from the trailer for a polo series, despite the couple’s production credits, signals his desire to step away from the Netflix scene.

Considering a Return to Royal Duties

Eden noted that Harry had previously expressed a willingness to take on a temporary royal role to support his father, King Charles, after learning of his cancer diagnosis, though this offer was never accepted. Eden also speculated that Harry and Meghan might consider returning to royal duties to secure funding, especially with their Netflix deal coming up for renewal in 2025. “If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to give up their private work and return to royal life, they would be welcomed back,” Eden said, quoting a courtier.

Eden also added, “Certainly, as long as King Charles is monarch. Prince William is unlikely to be as forgiving as his father.”

