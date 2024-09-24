Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Prince Harry’s Visa Information Will Remain Private, Court Decides

A U.S. judge has decided that Prince Harry's visa application should remain confidential, despite his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry’s Visa Information Will Remain Private, Court Decides

A U.S. judge has decided that Prince Harry’s visa application should remain confidential, despite his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare.

Background on Drug Use Admissions

In his memoir, released in January 2023, Prince Harry openly discussed using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms. This admission prompted a lawsuit from the conservative Heritage Foundation, which sought to obtain records to determine if Harry disclosed his drug use during his visa application process.

READ MORE: Will the US Ban Chinese Tech In Cars To Ensure National Security?

Judge’s Ruling on Privacy

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Monday that “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records.” He emphasized that “like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

Implications of Drug Use on Visa Applications

Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in January 2020 after announcing he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would step back from royal duties. The Heritage Foundation argued that the “widespread and continuous” media coverage of Prince Harry’s admitted drug use raised questions about whether the government properly vetted him before granting entry. U.S. visa application forms specifically ask about current and past drug use, as such admissions can lead to rejection of visa applications.

Statements from Prince Harry

In his memoir, Harry stated that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” adding, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” Judge Nichols concluded that the public’s interest in disclosing Prince Harry’s immigration records is “outweighed by the duke’s privacy interest.”

The ruling highlights the balance between public interest and individual privacy, particularly regarding the immigration status of high-profile individuals.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Death Toll from Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Reaches 492

Filed under

confidential Prince Harry visa

Also Read

Gettysburg College Student No Longer Enrolled After Racial Slur Incident

Gettysburg College Student No Longer Enrolled After Racial Slur Incident

How Fast Is Luke McCaffrey? Breaking Down the Washington Commanders WR’s 40-Yard Dash Time

How Fast Is Luke McCaffrey? Breaking Down the Washington Commanders WR’s 40-Yard Dash Time

Armenia And Azerbaijan Make Diplomatic Strides, Peace Treaty Still Far

Armenia And Azerbaijan Make Diplomatic Strides, Peace Treaty Still Far

Monday Night Football: How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – TV, Streaming, and Kickoff Info

Monday Night Football: How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – TV, Streaming, and...

New Research Shows Antidepressants Could Combat Brain Tumors

New Research Shows Antidepressants Could Combat Brain Tumors

Entertainment

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox