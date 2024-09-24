Prince Harry’s Visa Information Will Remain Private, Court Decides

A U.S. judge has decided that Prince Harry's visa application should remain confidential, despite his admission of drug use in his memoir, Spare.

Background on Drug Use Admissions

In his memoir, released in January 2023, Prince Harry openly discussed using marijuana, cocaine, and psychedelic mushrooms. This admission prompted a lawsuit from the conservative Heritage Foundation, which sought to obtain records to determine if Harry disclosed his drug use during his visa application process.

Judge’s Ruling on Privacy

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Monday that “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records.” He emphasized that “like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”

Implications of Drug Use on Visa Applications

Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in January 2020 after announcing he and his wife, Meghan Markle, would step back from royal duties. The Heritage Foundation argued that the “widespread and continuous” media coverage of Prince Harry’s admitted drug use raised questions about whether the government properly vetted him before granting entry. U.S. visa application forms specifically ask about current and past drug use, as such admissions can lead to rejection of visa applications.

Statements from Prince Harry

In his memoir, Harry stated that cocaine “didn’t do anything for me,” adding, “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.” Judge Nichols concluded that the public’s interest in disclosing Prince Harry’s immigration records is “outweighed by the duke’s privacy interest.”

The ruling highlights the balance between public interest and individual privacy, particularly regarding the immigration status of high-profile individuals.

