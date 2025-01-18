Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Protests Erupt In Seoul As Court Extends Yoon Suk Yeol’s Detention

Supporters of the impeached South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol, stormed a Seoul court after an order to detain him was extended for 20 days. Hundreds clashed with police during the protest as the crowd chanted slogans demanding the release of Yoon on rebellion and martial law charges.

Protests Erupt In Seoul As Court Extends Yoon Suk Yeol’s Detention

A South Korean court extended the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday, citing concerns over potential evidence tampering related to his declaration of martial law. The decision sparked violent protests as hundreds of Yoon’s fervent supporters stormed the court building and smashed windows in a show of defiance.

The Seoul Western District Court approved a detention warrant requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials that will keep Yoon in jail for up to 20 days more. A court official mentioned that the judge extended the arrest warrant because there was “a concern that the suspect may destroy evidence.”

Yoon, who has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center since a massive police raid on his home, has refused to be questioned by the CIO throughout. His unwillingness to cooperate with investigators makes it uncertain whether he will cooperate during the extended detention period.

Violent Protests Erupt Outside The Court

The court’s decision sparked chaotic scenes in Seoul as thousands of Yoon’s supporters rallied in the streets near the courthouse, chanting his name and calling for his immediate release. Protesters clashed with police, resulting in the detention of 40 demonstrators, including 20 individuals who attempted to scale a fence to approach the court.

Reporters witnessed the police forces going into the building, and at least two vehicles carrying anti-corruption investigators were damaged by the angry mob. Despite the strong police presence, protesters breached the barriers, tapping on the windows of the van transporting Yoon to court.

He appeared in Seoul Western District Court for a near-five-hour behind-closed-doors hearing in which lawyers argued that his martial law declaration was a legitimate exercise of presidential powers. They argued that accusations of orchestrating a rebellion would not withstand scrutiny in either a criminal court or the constitutional court, which is evaluating whether to formally remove him from office.

The ex-president, taken to the court in a justice ministry van accompanied by police and presidential security service members, did not utter a word during the court session and would not comment on the case before reporters. But his lawyers continued to argue that he was no flight risk nor a danger of evidence destruction and that his further detention was unnecessary.

Consequences Of Yoon’s Declaration Of Martial Law

Yoon’s declaration of martial law in December last year has plunged South Korea into its most severe political crisis since its democratisation in the late 1980s. Nine senior officials, including Yoon’s former defense minister, police chief, and top military commanders, have already been arrested and indicted for their roles in enforcing the controversial decree.

Under South Korean law, leading a rebellion attracts very tough sentences; that would include life imprisonment or even the death penalty. Investigations recommended Yoon’s detention because of his consistent refusal to answer subpoenas and some interference by the presidential security service when earlier attempts were made to arrest him.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump’s $USA Coin? Social Media Buzz After $TRUMP’s Rise

