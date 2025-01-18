Donald Trump’s $USA Coin? Social Media Buzz After $TRUMP’s Rise

After a 300% surge in the $TRUMP cryptocurrency, news began circulating that Donald Trump was launching a new coin, $USA. Eric Trump was quick to squash this rumor, explaining that the $USA coin was not affiliated with the Trump family, and distancing them from speculation.

The recent skyrocketing of Donald Trump’s newly released cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, has recently brought forward several claims that he will release the second coin $USA in just a week’s time. A claim which shot into the mainstream through social media was promptly refuted by the former president son, Eric Trump, saying it had no connections to the family.

$TRUMP Cryptocurrency Soars On

Following on the heels of the success of a meme-based cryptocurrency, $TRUMP, social media erupted in a frenzy of speculation around a new coin to be named $USA. Rumors began when a crypto trader on X (formerly Twitter) made a claim and declared that the coin, $USA, would come out within the next week. The post, by a user known as “cyclop,” said that $USA would be the next big cryptocurrency after $TRUMP, which reportedly surged over 300% in just a few hours after its release.

Cyclop wrote, “Apparently, apart from $TRUMP, another coin called $USA will be released in a week (check pic) I found TRUMP early and rode it to 40x.” This statement quickly gained the attention of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and the general public due to the explosive growth of $TRUMP.

Eric Trump Clears The Air

Eric Trump, the son of the President-elect, reacted to the rumor by sharing the post on his own social media account almost immediately after the claim spread online. He quickly distanced the Trump family from the rumored $USA coin, stating, “$USA coin has nothing to do with us.” Eric’s response ended the speculation and emphasized that any association between the new cryptocurrency and the Trump name was purely unfounded.

The clarification came during a more comprehensive response to the increasingly popular meme-based cryptocurrencies which capitalized on the Trump brand to gain attention. While the Trump family had publicly admitted that the $TRUMP coin had launched, Eric’s comment reinforced the idea that they were not planning to launch or endorse any further coins.

Trump’s New Meme Coin

The $TRUMP cryptocurrency was released just days before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, on January 20, 2025. Trump made the announcement through social media on Friday evening, hailing the coin as a tribute to his leadership and his supporters. The launch of $TRUMP, a meme coin, is part of a broader trend in which public figures and internet personalities are creating digital currencies that capitalize on their popularity.

Within hours, the $TRUMP coin rocketed in price to nearly $6 billion as of Saturday morning. As a meme coin, $TRUMP doesn’t possess intrinsic value similar to other types of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Instead, its value relies more on speculation and the cultural importance of the Trump brand.

The official $TRUMP website revealed that 200 million coins had been issued initially, and an additional 800 million coins were planned to be released in the next four years. This means that $TRUMP will continue to be available for trade and investment, though its true value remains speculative.

Recently, meme coins such as $TRUMP have emerged as a form of popularized coin, which are primarily because of their connections to internet culture and the utilization of social media in making trends viral. Often, these coins have no utility or backing in the real world but can attract a significant following through the influence of big personalities like Donald Trump.

ALSO READ | Protests Erupt In Washington As Trump Prepares For His Second Inauguration