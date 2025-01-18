Protests Erupt In Washington As Trump Prepares For His Second Inauguration

Thousands marched in Washington, D.C., in advance of Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025, representing the People's March's persistent opposition to his policies. Turnout was not as high as in previous years, but people still expressed opposition to Trump's leadership and policy agenda.

As President-elect Donald Trump readies himself to be inaugurated by next year 2025, thousands of protesters, mostly women, mobilized on Saturday in Washington, D.C. to rally against his impending presidency. Just days ahead of Trump’s Monday swearing-in ceremony, the protest sent a message: one more step into the long resistance movement.

The event, which was dubbed the People’s March, once called the Women’s March, has been taking place every year since Trump took office in 2017. It is considered one of the most important forms of protest and resistance, particularly for those against the ideology of “Trumpism.” The rally was expected to attract 50,000 attendees, but around 5,000 people went to the rally, a drop from previous years.

The march was organized by a coalition of groups with diverse causes ranging from climate change and immigration to women’s rights. These groups, united under the banner of resistance, aimed to challenge Trump and his policies while drawing from successful strategies used in previous movements against autocrats.

Check out the People’s March in Washington D.C. today. Definitely looks like the crowd for the protest will be BIGGER than his inauguration crowd! pic.twitter.com/iCy0UoWOJE — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 18, 2025

Protesters Rally Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

The protesters converged on three parks throughout the city and then marched towards the Lincoln Memorial, where the rally ended. Although the crowd was smaller than expected, it was a public manifestation of anger as Trump was set to be inaugurated. Smaller demonstrations also occurred in other major cities like New York City and Seattle.

The People’s March is a petitioning platform for different groups with different priorities. The organizers of the event claimed that the purpose was to face Trump’s presidency and the wider political atmosphere through unity and collective action. Most demonstrators criticized Trump’s leadership, considering that his rhetoric divides society, making allowances for inequality, violations of human rights, and the desecration of environments.

One of the protesters, Brooke, shared her concern about the state of abortion access in the U.S., emphasizing her dissatisfaction with the recent political shift in favor of Trump. “I’m really not happy with the way our country’s voted,” she said, lamenting the absence of a female candidate in the election. Another demonstrator, Kayla, voiced her emotions of anger and sadness, reflecting the broader sentiments of many in attendance who are wary of Trump’s policies.

It was during a day after President Trump’s inaugural day when a Women’s March began with incredible crowds in the hundreds of thousands across the country. This time, 2017, a protest against then-President Donald Trump, wore “pussy hats,” an all-pink-knit garment inspired by a controversial leaked video when Trump commented disrespectfully on women.

Over the course of the year, the march remained an indispensable part of resistance, mobilizing people to counter Trump’s rule on various fields. However, subsequent marches depict a decline in participation, demonstrating a shift dynamic in both movements and the general political landscape.

Still, many protesting believe that for 2025, the stakes are higher than ever. “Trump has been emboldened,” said Susie, an attendee who arrived from the San Francisco area for the demonstration. “He’s got the billionaire class and the tech class bowing down.” The hope, in her view: people keep moving into the streets and challenging his influence.

Another protestor, Anne, noted that Trump’s election during the 2024 presidential election does reflect a lot of support in most parts of the country. “We are still here and continue to resist,” Anne stated, reaffirming the continued efforts to thwart policies that they perceive as unfavorable to American morals.

Trump’s Inaugural Weekend

As the People’s March spilled into the streets of Washington, Trump was landing in the capital on Saturday to kick off his inaugural events. He planned a private dinner at his golf club in the Virginia suburbs, where fireworks were promised. The gulf between the celebratory inaugural events and the protests in the streets is indicative of the polarized nature of Trump’s presidency.

The Inauguration The second term for Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20, 2025. Among many, the change will represent continuation of the rhetoric and policies that provoked common street protests against him during his first term. During the second term for Donald Trump, a return to resistance, represented by the People’s March-like movements, seems unlikely.

