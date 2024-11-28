PTI Protest in Islamabad Ends in Chaos; What’s Next?

A massive convoy of supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party converged in Islamabad on Monday night

A massive convoy of supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party converged in Islamabad on Monday night, rallying for the release of their imprisoned leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, what began as a show of strength quickly descended into chaos as security forces launched a late-night raid on Tuesday, dispersing the crowd and leaving casualties on both sides.

The protest, led by Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, aimed to pressure the government on several demands, including Khan’s release, but ended with the party retreating under heavy crackdown.

A Protest with High Stakes

The PTI’s supporters arrived in Islamabad defying court orders that banned their entry into the city. Their demands included the release of political prisoners, the reversal of constitutional amendments granting government control over judicial appointments, and reclaiming what they described as their “stolen mandate” in the February elections.

Bushra Bibi, addressing the crowd, urged them to stay until Imran Khan’s release. “The loss of life and economic damage over the past few days lies squarely on her shoulders,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said, accusing her of orchestrating the unrest.

Crackdown Under Darkness

Just before midnight on Tuesday, security forces launched a raid under a city-wide blackout, targeting protesters gathered less than 3km from Islamabad’s D-Chowk. The area borders the Red Zone, home to key government buildings.

Tear gas filled the air as paramilitary rangers and police moved in to disperse the crowd. Bushra Bibi and Gandapur retreated to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the crackdown intensified. By Wednesday morning, PTI announced the suspension of the protest, stating it was being called off “for the time being.”

Casualties and Controversy

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding casualties. The PTI claimed eight of its supporters were killed, but the government denied using live ammunition and insisted there were no fatalities among protesters. Officials, however, reported that three paramilitary rangers died in a hit-and-run incident involving a PTI convoy, and a police constable was killed during clashes.

PTI leader Sayed Zulfi Bukhari refrained from commenting on the party’s next steps, focusing instead on addressing the casualties.

Leadership Under Fire

The abrupt departure of Bushra Bibi and Gandapur during the crackdown has drawn criticism from within and outside the party. Political observer Ahmed Ijaz argued their retreat left PTI supporters feeling abandoned.

“The way they left D-Chowk will hurt the party’s ability to formulate its next steps,” Ijaz said.

Political analyst Talat Hussain highlighted the limits of PTI’s social media-driven strategy. “Last night, PTI learned there is more to politics than online narratives,” Hussain remarked.

Government’s Justification and Accusations

The government defended its actions, citing violations of Islamabad High Court orders and accusing PTI of instigating violence.

“This was not a peaceful protest,” government spokesperson Rana Ihsaan Afzal said. “They wanted violence and used it as a tactic to gain sympathy.” Afzal added that several police officers sustained bullet injuries, suggesting some PTI protesters were armed.

Analyst Benazir Shah criticized the government’s heavy-handed approach, warning it could backfire. “This crackdown exposes the government’s failure to engage in dialogue or de-escalate matters,” she noted.

PTI’s Future Strategy in Question

The PTI’s fourth protest in four months has ended prematurely, leaving analysts questioning the party’s future direction. Political analyst Zaigham Khan described the collapse as a significant blow to PTI’s strategy.

“This protest was framed as their ‘final call,’ but its failure undermines their momentum,” Khan said.

Lahore-based political analyst Benazir Shah suggested that PTI might need to recalibrate its approach, potentially building alliances with other political parties and movements to focus on broader social and human rights issues.

The Broader Implications

The government’s crackdown may have temporarily quelled PTI’s protests, but it has also raised concerns about the current administration’s credibility. Allegations of rigging in February’s elections have dogged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, with critics accusing it of using force to stifle dissent.

“This is the most unpopular government,” Zaigham Khan observed. “They could not afford any challenge to their authority, so they responded with overwhelming force.”