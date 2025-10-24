LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says 'Response Will Be Very Serious'

Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says ‘Response Will Be Very Serious’

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil as a “hostile act,” warning of a “very serious” response if Russia is attacked. He said Moscow won’t bow to pressure and that its energy sector remains resilient.

Putin vows not to bow to US pressure after sanctions hit Rosneft and Lukoil. (Photo: ANI)
Putin vows not to bow to US pressure after sanctions hit Rosneft and Lukoil. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 24, 2025 03:35:53 IST

Putin Hits Back At US Sanctions On Rosneft, Lukoil; Says ‘Response Will Be Very Serious’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday lashed out at the United States after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil firms, Rosneft and Lukoil, calling the move a “hostile and unfriendly act”. Putin warned that Moscow would never succumb to external pressure, vowing a strong response to any attacks on Russian territory.

US Targets Russia’s Top Oil Producers

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday announced new sanctions targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, along with several of their subsidiaries. The move aims to curb Moscow’s war funding and push for an end to the Russia–Ukraine conflict.
 “These are tremendous sanctions. These are very big against their two big oil companies and we hope that they won’t be on for long,” said US President Donald Trump, adding that he hoped the war would soon be settled.

Putin Calls Sanctions a “Hostile Act”

In a defiant response, Putin said Russia would “never bow down under pressure” and warned that the sanctions would harm diplomatic ties between Moscow and Washington.
 “This is, of course, an attempt to put pressure on Russia. But no self-respecting country ever decides anything under pressure,” Putin said, according to Reuters.
 He acknowledged that the measures could have “certain consequences” but insisted they would not “significantly affect Russia’s economic well-being.”

Energy Sector ‘Confident’, Says Putin

Putin asserted that Russia’s energy sector remains resilient despite mounting Western restrictions.
 “Our country has developed strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic and energy potential,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
 The Russian President also cautioned that disrupting the global energy balance could drive oil prices higher, which could backfire on the US amid its domestic political climate.

Warning Over Missile Escalation

Putin issued a stern warning against any potential Ukrainian use of US-supplied long-range Tomahawk missiles, capable of reaching up to 3,000 km.
 “If such weapons are used to attack Russian territory, the response will be very serious, if not overwhelming. Let them think about it,” he said, describing such moves as an “attempt at escalation.”

Tensions Rise as Summit Delayed

The sanctions announcement coincided with Russia conducting large-scale nuclear training drills, and came a day after Washington postponed plans for a second Trump–Putin summit. Trump expressed frustration that his talks with Putin to end the Ukraine war “don’t go anywhere,” hinting that the sanctions were a result of that impasse.

Russia Stands Firm

Despite mounting Western pressure, Putin maintained that Moscow remains open to dialogue.
 “Dialogue is always better than confrontation or war. We have always supported the continuation of dialogue,” he said.
 However, he warned that any further aggression or military strikes within Russian territory would be met with a “very strong, overwhelming” response.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:35 AM IST
