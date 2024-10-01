Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Qatar Airways Acquires Stake In Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways will buy a 25 per cent stake in Virgin Australia from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

Qatar Airways Acquires Stake In Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways will buy a 25 per cent stake in Virgin Australia from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, posing a tougher contest for Qantas Airways that has dominated Australian routes and pushed back against giving access to the Middle Eastern carrier.

The purchase of the minority stake for an undisclosed amount will need to be signed off by Australia’s government, which denied Qatar Airways’ requests last year to fly additional services into Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

“This partnership brings the missing piece to Virgin Australia’s longer-term strategy,” Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement.

“It means that we’ve got an important shareholder who has a scale that we don’t have, who has the expertise that we don’t have, that can help us compete better domestically by giving us access to that scale,” Hrdlicka said later in an interview with ABC television on Tuesday.

Shares in Qantas fell as much as 4.3 per cent by 0239 GMT and were among the worst perIPOformers on the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index.

The stake sale also serves as a cornerstone investment ahead of an anticipated return of Virgin Australia into public ownership, the companies said.

Bain said last year it would explore an IPO of Virgin Australia, which it bought for A$3.5 billion ($2.42 billion) including liabilities after it was placed in voluntary administration in 2020.

Filed under

Bain Capital Brisbane and Perth IPO Melbourne Qatar Airways Sydney Virgin Australia

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox