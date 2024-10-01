Qatar Airways Eyes 25% Stake In Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways is moving forward with plans to buy a 25% stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital, a U.S. private equity firm.

Qatar Airways is moving forward with plans to buy a 25% stake in Virgin Australia from Bain Capital, a U.S. private equity firm. This decision aims to enhance Qatar’s access to Australian routes, particularly after the government previously denied the airline additional flight services.

The acquisition represents a significant investment that could help Virgin Australia prepare for an initial public offering (IPO). With this move, the airline hopes to strengthen its position against the dominant Qantas Airways in the Australian aviation market.

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka expressed that this partnership aligns perfectly with the airline’s long-term goals. The investment serves as a foundation for Virgin Australia’s potential return to public ownership. Bain Capital, which bought Virgin Australia for A$3.5 billion (around $2.42 billion) after the airline entered voluntary administration in 2020, had previously discussed plans for an IPO but faced delays in executing them.

Planned New Routes

As part of the deal, Virgin Australia aims to start flights from key cities—Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney—to Doha by mid-2025, pending approval from Australia’s competition regulator. This development would allow Qatar Airways to increase passenger traffic to its Doha hub, regardless of the ongoing restrictions on additional flying rights.

The relationship between the Australian government and Qatar Airways has been tense, particularly due to Qantas’s lobbying against Qatar’s expansion. Qantas, which has a partnership with Emirates, has yet to comment on these latest developments.

Approval Process Ahead

Before the deal can be finalized, it needs to receive approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board. After that, the treasurer will have the authority to either accept or reject the board’s recommendations, potentially imposing conditions on the acquisition.

Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al Meer stated that he believes in the benefits of competition in the aviation sector, suggesting that it ultimately leads to better service for customers.

This partnership is a significant step for both Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia, which could reshape the landscape of the airline industry in Australia and enhance international travel options.

