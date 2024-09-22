Quad Leaders Voice Concern Over Tensions In South And East China Seas

The leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad, expressed deep concern on Saturday over the growing tensions in the South and East China Seas.

The leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad, expressed deep concern on Saturday over the growing tensions in the South and East China Seas. In a joint statement, the leaders condemned aggressive and coercive actions in the region, although they did not specifically mention China by name.

The statement, issued after their meeting in US President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, emphasized opposition to actions that threaten stability. “We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas,” they said. The leaders made it clear that they oppose any attempt to change the current balance of power through force or intimidation, stressing that no nation should dominate or be dominated in the region.

New Maritime Security Initiatives

The Quad also unveiled several initiatives aimed at improving maritime security. One key development is the first-ever joint exercise among the coast guards of the four nations, set for 2025. This “Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission” aims to improve cooperation and ensure safety at sea, with plans for similar missions in the future across the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, the leaders introduced the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), which aims to help regional countries better monitor and protect their waters. India will host the inaugural MAITRI workshop in 2025, focusing on enhancing regional maritime security capabilities.

Another new project, the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, will boost the nations’ ability to respond to natural disasters more quickly and efficiently by pooling their airlift capacities. The leaders also announced a legal dialogue to support international maritime laws, ensuring that disputes are resolved peacefully in line with global regulations, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Pacific island nations, including climate change, ocean health, and maritime security. They emphasized their support for regional institutions like the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and applauded Tonga’s current leadership of the forum.

The leaders endorsed the “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent,” which prioritizes the well-being of Pacific communities. They acknowledged climate change as the most significant threat to the region and praised Pacific countries for their leadership in addressing the issue on the global stage.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer At Cancer Moonshot Event

Upholding International Law

The joint statement highlighted the importance of respecting international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad leaders condemned the militarization and coercive actions in disputed areas of the East and South China Seas, particularly the use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels. They called for peaceful resolution of disputes, following international legal frameworks such as UNCLOS, to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Through these coordinated efforts, the Quad leaders hope to ensure a stable, open, and free Indo-Pacific, where all nations can coexist without fear of coercion or conflict.