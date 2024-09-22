Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Quad Leaders Voice Concern Over Tensions In South And East China Seas

The leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad, expressed deep concern on Saturday over the growing tensions in the South and East China Seas.

Quad Leaders Voice Concern Over Tensions In South And East China Seas

The leaders of the United States, Australia, India, and Japan, collectively known as the Quad, expressed deep concern on Saturday over the growing tensions in the South and East China Seas. In a joint statement, the leaders condemned aggressive and coercive actions in the region, although they did not specifically mention China by name.

The statement, issued after their meeting in US President Joe Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, emphasized opposition to actions that threaten stability. “We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas,” they said. The leaders made it clear that they oppose any attempt to change the current balance of power through force or intimidation, stressing that no nation should dominate or be dominated in the region.

New Maritime Security Initiatives

The Quad also unveiled several initiatives aimed at improving maritime security. One key development is the first-ever joint exercise among the coast guards of the four nations, set for 2025. This “Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission” aims to improve cooperation and ensure safety at sea, with plans for similar missions in the future across the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, the leaders introduced the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), which aims to help regional countries better monitor and protect their waters. India will host the inaugural MAITRI workshop in 2025, focusing on enhancing regional maritime security capabilities.

Another new project, the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, will boost the nations’ ability to respond to natural disasters more quickly and efficiently by pooling their airlift capacities. The leaders also announced a legal dialogue to support international maritime laws, ensuring that disputes are resolved peacefully in line with global regulations, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Quad leaders reaffirmed their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Pacific island nations, including climate change, ocean health, and maritime security. They emphasized their support for regional institutions like the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and applauded Tonga’s current leadership of the forum.

The leaders endorsed the “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent,” which prioritizes the well-being of Pacific communities. They acknowledged climate change as the most significant threat to the region and praised Pacific countries for their leadership in addressing the issue on the global stage.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces USD 7.5 Million Support To Fight Cervical Cancer At Cancer Moonshot Event

Upholding International Law

The joint statement highlighted the importance of respecting international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad leaders condemned the militarization and coercive actions in disputed areas of the East and South China Seas, particularly the use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels. They called for peaceful resolution of disputes, following international legal frameworks such as UNCLOS, to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Through these coordinated efforts, the Quad leaders hope to ensure a stable, open, and free Indo-Pacific, where all nations can coexist without fear of coercion or conflict.

Filed under

China Seas East China Seas PM Modi Quad Leaders Tensions In South

Also Read

Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Puja Bonus Increased! Tripura Government Announces Ahead Durga Puja

Puja Bonus Increased! Tripura Government Announces Ahead Durga Puja

“Samay Kam Hai”: What Aparna Bisht Yadav Means

“Samay Kam Hai”: What Aparna Bisht Yadav Means

Mitchell Marsh’s Heroics Help Australia Beat England In Second ODI

Mitchell Marsh’s Heroics Help Australia Beat England In Second ODI

Entertainment

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Photos | Samantha Stuns In A Purple Gown At Brother’s Wedding

Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Pitbull To Return To Las Vegas With New Residency

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

Dylan O’Brien Recalls ‘Really Bad’ Audition For This Disney Film

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

‘Be Happy’: Abhishek Bachchan’s Film Promises To Be A Touching Drama

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

Veteran Actor Kathryn Crosby Passes Away At 90

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox