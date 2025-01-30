Following the crash, all takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport were suspended. Emergency response teams, including rescue crews and law enforcement agencies, are actively working in the Potomac River area to locate and assist any survivors.

American Airlines Jet Collides with Army Black Hawk Helicopter Near Reagan National Airport

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collided mid-air near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The crash occurred over the Potomac River, resulting in a fiery explosion.

Collision Caught on Camera

The initial footage of the incident was captured on a Kennedy Center webcam, but a more detailed view was recorded by a passing motorist’s dash camera.

“We just saw the plane crash into a helicopter! This was captured on our dash cam,” said Roselle Reyes, a Washington-based journalist for EWTN News. “I’m still shaking… I was so scared! Please pray with me. This happened right across the river from Reagan National Airport.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred around 9 PM local time, just as the plane was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport.

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ-700 regional jet, operating as American Airlines Flight 5342, collided mid-air with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport,” the FAA confirmed in a statement.

The flight, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash.

NEW HORROR FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures the exact moment of the aircraft crash near Reagan International Airport. pic.twitter.com/4IYHtVMgC4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 30, 2025

Investigation and Emergency Response Underway

Authorities, including the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), have launched an investigation into the accident. The NTSB is assembling a dedicated team to analyze the cause of the crash.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who was sworn into office earlier that day, stated that he is at the FAA headquarters in Washington to “closely monitor” the unfolding situation.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, whose state was home to the flight’s departure, expressed his deep concern.

“My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families,” Marshall wrote on social media.

“There are no words that can make telling this story any easier. I urge the world to pray for Kansas tonight—for the victims, the first responders, and everyone involved. I have reached out to both local and national authorities for answers and will continue demanding more information on how this tragedy occurred.”

Flights Halted as Rescue Efforts Continue

Multiple sources and an Army official confirmed to CBS News that a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter was involved in the incident.