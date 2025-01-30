Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Reagan Airport Plane Crash: 18 People Feared Dead After Commercial Plane Collided With Army’s Black Hawk Chopper

The commercial jet was cleared to land on Runway 33. Prior to the crash, air traffic controllers instructed the helicopter to pass behind the jet.

Reagan Airport


At least 18 people are feared dead after a devastating mid-air collision between a jet and an Army helicopter on Wednesday evening near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The collision, which took place over the Potomac River, involved a passenger jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. Initial reports suggest that there are no survivors from the crash.

Search and Rescue Efforts Underway

A massive search-and-rescue operation has been launched in the Potomac River, where emergency crews are scouring the area for any signs of survivors. According to CBS, 18 bodies have already been recovered from the river. Emergency response teams have deployed boats and light towers in an effort to locate any remaining survivors.

Time and Location: The mid-air collision occurred around 9 p.m. EST, near the Reagan National Airport, involving an American Airlines regional jet and a military helicopter.

American Airlines Flight 5342: A Bombardier CRJ-701 regional jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, with approximately 70 people onboard. The plane experienced a sudden loss of altitude and crashed into the Potomac River.

Military Helicopter: A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, carrying three soldiers on a training flight.

Collision Location: The crash took place about 2,400 feet from the runway, over the Potomac River, near the Kennedy Center.

Communication and Air Traffic Control

The commercial jet was cleared to land on Runway 33. Prior to the crash, air traffic controllers instructed the helicopter to pass behind the jet.

Communication with the plane ceased shortly before the crash, which occurred approximately over the river.

Investigation: Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the collision. Both aircraft were operating in controlled airspace, just three miles south of the White House.

Airport Closure: Reagan National Airport has been closed until 5 a.m. Friday for investigation purposes.

President Trump’s Statement and Historical Context

Presidential Response: U.S. President Donald Trump has been briefed about the incident and expressed condolences, saying, “May God Bless their souls.”

Historical Reflection: The tragic crash recalls previous aviation disasters in the region, including the 1982 Air Florida crash in the Potomac River and the 2009 Buffalo crash.

