Saturday, January 25, 2025
Republicans Who Voted Against Pete Hegseth For Defense Secretary

Pete Hegseth’s confirmation as Defense Secretary narrowly passed after Vice President JD Vance cast a tie-breaking vote, with three Republicans breaking ranks to oppose him. Senators Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins joined Democrats, citing concerns over Hegseth’s qualifications and past conduct.

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary on Friday after Vice President JD Vance cast a decisive tie-breaking vote, following a highly contentious and polarized debate.

Slim Margin and Bipartisan Opposition

The confirmation vote saw the Senate split largely along party lines, with 50 Republicans supporting Hegseth and all 47 members of the Democratic Caucus opposing his nomination. Notably, three Republican senators—Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine—joined Democrats in voting against Hegseth.

Vice President Vance’s tie-breaking vote marked only the second time in U.S. history that a vice president has broken a tie to confirm a cabinet nominee. The first instance occurred in 2017 when then-Vice President Mike Pence cast the deciding vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education Secretary.

Concerns About Experience and Conduct Of Pete Hegseth

Hegseth, 44, a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and later worked as a Fox News television host, faced significant scrutiny during his confirmation process. His lack of traditional qualifications for the role—typically held by senior civil servants, generals, or experienced policymakers—was a focal point of the opposition.

Explaining his vote against Hegseth, Senator Mitch McConnell delivered a scathing critique, stating, “The role of defense secretary is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people. Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test.”

Senator Susan Collins echoed similar concerns, noting, “I am concerned that he does not have the experience and perspective necessary to succeed in the job.”

Allegations Against Pete Hegseth Overshadow Confirmation Process

The confirmation hearings were dominated by questions surrounding allegations of misconduct against Hegseth. He faced accusations of sexual assault, excessive drinking, infidelity, and, more recently, claims of alcohol and spousal abuse made in a sworn affidavit by his former sister-in-law. Hegseth has denied all allegations, repeatedly stating during the hearings, “I am not a perfect person, but redemption is real.”

The most serious allegation involved an unnamed woman who accused Hegseth of sexually assaulting her in 2017 at a hotel in Monterey, California. Female senators, in particular, pressed him on this issue, as well as on his past comments about women serving in combat roles. Hegseth clarified during the hearings that his stance was not against women in combat but focused on maintaining certain military standards.

Despite these controversies, Hegseth retained the support of most Republican senators and President Donald Trump, who has consistently defended his nominee.

Republican Opposition: Breaking Party Lines

The votes against Hegseth by three Republican senators proved critical in creating a deadlock before Vice President Vance intervened.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, who voted against the confirmation, cited concerns over Hegseth’s judgment, stating, “His past behavior demonstrates a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces.”

As the newly confirmed Defense Secretary, Hegseth now assumes leadership of the Department of Defense, overseeing approximately three million employees and managing a $849 billion budget. In his opening statement during the confirmation hearing, Hegseth outlined his priorities, “Warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, standards, and readiness. That’s it. That is my job.”

Also Read: US Senate Confirms Pete Hegseth As Defense Secretary, Breaking 50-50 Tie With VP’s Vote

