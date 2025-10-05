LIVE TV
Home > World > Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week

Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week

Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 19:01:02 IST

Rubio says he hopes hostage deal can be done early this week

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday he hopes a deal between Israel and Hamas can be finalized early this week to allow the release of hostages from Gaza. "All those talks are occurring, even as I speak to you now, we're hoping it will be finalized very quickly, early this week," Rubio told ABC. "And I'm hoping, you know again, who knows the timeline? But this cannot take weeks or even multiple days. We want to see this happen very fast." (Reporting by Jasper Ward and David Morgan; Editing by Michelle Nichols)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 7:01 PM IST
