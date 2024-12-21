Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

During meetings in Moscow, Russia reiterated its support for India’s permanent seat at the UNSC and discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, radicalisation, and terror financing. The talks also focused on global security challenges.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has reiterated its support for India’s bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during a series of high-level meetings held in Moscow on December 19-20.

India-Russia Joint Working Group Focuses on Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

During the 13th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, India and Russia reinforced their commitment to combatting global terrorism and extremism. Both nations shared their experiences in tackling cross-border terrorism, radicalisation, and terror financing. The discussions also focused on the emerging challenges posed by new technologies in the hands of terrorists.

“The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on addressing issues of radicalisation, terror financing, and the use of technology for terrorist purposes,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

The JWG underscored the importance of collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Renewed Support for India’s UNSC Membership

In parallel, India and Russia held the sixth round of consultations on UN-related issues, where regional and global developments were discussed. Russia once again voiced its firm support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC. This endorsement marks a significant step towards India’s aspirations in global diplomacy.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the MEA, led the Indian delegation at both the counter-terrorism meeting and the UNSC discussions. Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Russia, headed the Russian team. The talks also covered ongoing international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, with Lal meeting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to discuss the current situation.

The continued collaboration between India and Russia marks a critical step in fostering stronger bilateral relations and addressing global security challenges.

