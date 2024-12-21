Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

During meetings in Moscow, Russia reiterated its support for India’s permanent seat at the UNSC and discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, radicalisation, and terror financing. The talks also focused on global security challenges.

Russia Reaffirms Support To India’s Bid To Become Permanent Member Of UNSC

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has reiterated its support for India’s bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during a series of high-level meetings held in Moscow on December 19-20.

India-Russia Joint Working Group Focuses on Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

During the 13th Joint Working Group (JWG) on Counter-Terrorism, India and Russia reinforced their commitment to combatting global terrorism and extremism. Both nations shared their experiences in tackling cross-border terrorism, radicalisation, and terror financing. The discussions also focused on the emerging challenges posed by new technologies in the hands of terrorists.

“The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation on addressing issues of radicalisation, terror financing, and the use of technology for terrorist purposes,” stated the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

The JWG underscored the importance of collaboration in both bilateral and multilateral platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Renewed Support for India’s UNSC Membership

In parallel, India and Russia held the sixth round of consultations on UN-related issues, where regional and global developments were discussed. Russia once again voiced its firm support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UNSC. This endorsement marks a significant step towards India’s aspirations in global diplomacy.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) at the MEA, led the Indian delegation at both the counter-terrorism meeting and the UNSC discussions. Sergey Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Russia, headed the Russian team. The talks also covered ongoing international issues, including the conflict in Ukraine, with Lal meeting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to discuss the current situation.

The continued collaboration between India and Russia marks a critical step in fostering stronger bilateral relations and addressing global security challenges.

ALSO READ: 2 Killed 68 Injured Suspected Attack At Magdeburg Christmas Market : Germany

Filed under

Russia support for India UNSC UNSC

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjauli Mosque Case: Demolition, Document Submission Deadline Set For March 15, 2025

Sanjauli Mosque Case: Demolition, Document Submission Deadline Set For March 15, 2025

Samsung Fires Employees For Leaking Galaxy S25 Ultra Images Ahead Of Launch

Samsung Fires Employees For Leaking Galaxy S25 Ultra Images Ahead Of Launch

“Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

“Marriage Is Relationship Built On Mutual Trust, Companionship”: SC

GST Council Meeting Live: FM Announces GST Rate Cut On Fortified Rice Kernels To 5%

GST Council Meeting Live: FM Announces GST Rate Cut On Fortified Rice Kernels To 5%

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects Worth Rs. 9,800 Crore

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Inaugurates 15 Airport Projects Worth Rs. 9,800 Crore

Entertainment

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

Shockwave In Telangana: No More Special Shows And Ticket Hikes After Shocking Theatre Incident

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker Payal Kapadia’s Film

All We Imagine as Light: Barack Obama’s Top 10 Movies Of 2024 Includes Indian Filmaker

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox