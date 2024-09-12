Russia Responds To Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion With Major Counteroffensive

Following a surprise cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces last month, Russia has launched a counterattack in the Kursk border region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed this development during a news conference on Thursday, his first remarks since the counteroffensive began.

According to a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian forces have now “penetrated” the Kursk region and taken control of ten settlements.

But, as per Zelensky, the russian response was anticipated and fits within the framework of Ukraine’s strategic plan. He had previously indicated that the initial attack on Russia’s Kursk region was part of a four-phase “victory plan.”

Earlier on August 6, ukrainian troops launched a rapid and unexpected assault into the Kursk region, a move that surprised even American officials.

This marked the first foreign attack on Russian soil since World War II, with thousands of Ukrainian soldiers advancing across the border with heavy weaponry.

Hence, this attack highlighted vulnerabilities within Russia’s military despite its numerical and material advantages.

In response, Russia had to reallocate thousands of troops from occupied Ukrainian territories to reinforce the Kursk region.

Last week, Zelensky reported that Ukraine had secured approximately 100 settlements and gained control over around 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) in Kursk.

The incursion aimed not only to divert Russian forces from the eastern front in Ukraine but also to lift the morale of the Ukrainian military after challenging months.