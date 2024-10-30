Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Russian Court Fines Google For $2.5 Decillion Which Is More Than Earth’s Wealth- Here’s Why!

The fine — one undecillion is a 1 followed by 36 zeros — is far beyond Google parent Alphabet’s 2023 revenue of $307 billion, making payment unlikely.

Russian Court Fines Google For $2.5 Decillion Which Is More Than Earth’s Wealth- Here’s Why!

A Russian court has reportedly fined Google an extraordinary sum of about two undecillion rubles (equivalent to $2.5 decillion) for not restoring access to accounts belonging to pro-Kremlin and state-run media.

This astronomical penalty, far exceeding the World Bank’s $100 trillion global GDP estimate, comes after a lengthy four-year legal dispute. This dispute began when YouTube, owned by Google, banned the ultra-nationalist Russian channel Tsargrad in line with U.S. sanctions on its owner.

Russian lawyer Ivan Morozov informed state media TASS that Google was held responsible under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code for removing specific YouTube channels, with the court requiring Google to reinstate them.

If the fine remains unpaid for nine months, it will double each day without limit, effectively barring Google from re-entering the Russian market unless the company complies.

The fine — one undecillion is a 1 followed by 36 zeros — is far beyond Google parent Alphabet’s 2023 revenue of $307 billion, making payment unlikely.

In response, Google has filed three countersuits against Russian media, arguing the fines are “unconscionable.” Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Google has paused monetization for Russian state-backed media that downplayed Russia’s involvement.

In line with its policies, Google has blocked over 1,000 YouTube channels for policy violations on war-related content.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Filed under

Google Latest world news putin Russian Court Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

Entertainment

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox