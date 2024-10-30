Elon Musk Secretly Shells Out $35 Million For A 14,400-Square-Foot Villa- Here’s Why!

Musk initially intended to establish a family compound near Tesla’s new headquarters outside Austin. However, plans shifted following a Department of Justice inquiry regarding potential use of Tesla funds for personal purposes, as per reports.

According to a report, billionaire Elon Musk recently acquired a $35 million, 14,400-square-foot villa and a nearby six-bedroom mansion in Austin, Texas, with plans to create a “family compound.” The mansion sits right behind the villa, while Musk himself lives in a separate Austin mansion about a 10-minute walk from the newly purchased properties.

At 53, Musk holds the title of the world’s richest man and has drawn attention for his support of former President Donald Trump and his advocacy for “big families.” The tech entrepreneur, known to encourage having more children, has at least 11 children with three different women, the report noted.

Musk reportedly told friends he wanted “his children and two of their three mothers to live in neighboring properties” so they could build stronger family bonds and allow him to spend scheduled time with his children.

Musk shares five children with his first wife, Justine Musk: twins Griffin and Vivian (now 20) and triplets Saxon, Damian, and Kai, born via IVF before the couple divorced in 2008. He and musician Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) share a son, X Æ A-Xii, born in 2020, as well as two additional children.

Musk also has twins and a third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who, like him, works at Neuralink.

Musk initially intended to establish a family compound near Tesla’s new headquarters outside Austin. However, plans shifted following a Department of Justice inquiry regarding potential use of Tesla funds for personal purposes, as per reports.

Reportedly, Musk was on a “home-buying spree,” offering some homeowners 20-70% above their property values and requiring NDAs from some just to consider his offer.

