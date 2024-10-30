Maroon 5 All Set For Grand India Debut But You Cannot Book Tickets Until THIS Date

Maroon 5 has sold more than 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally, and they've charted 32 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, including three that have achieved Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the U.S.

Maroon 5 is set to perform in India for the first time, with a concert scheduled at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 3. Tickets will be available on BookMyShow starting November 6, exclusively for Kotak Credit Card holders, with general sales beginning on November 8 at 2 p.m.

When Is Maroon 5 Coming To India?

BookMyShow confirmed the news on X, stating, “It’s HAPPENING! 🎉 Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR 🍬 to India 🇮🇳 for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together.”

Known for hit songs like “Sugar,” “Animals,” “Girls Like You,” and “Memories,” Maroon 5’s fan-favorite tracks have solidified their place in the pop-rock scene. Here’s how fans can secure their tickets:

Download the BookMyShow app or visit the website and log in. New users need to create an account. Kotak Credit Card users have early access starting at 12 p.m. on November 6. General ticket sales open for everyone at 2 p.m. on November 8.

About Maroon 5

Maroon 5, originally formed as Kara’s Flowers in 1994, reformed in 2001 with their current lineup and the addition of guitarist James Valentine. The Los Angeles-based group includes lead vocalist Adam Levine, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist Sam Farrar.

Maroon 5 has sold more than 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally, and they’ve charted 32 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, including three that have achieved Diamond certification (10x Platinum) in the U.S.

The band also holds 23 singles certified as Platinum in the U.S. and holds records for the most No. 1 hits on both the Pop Airplay and Adult Pop Airplay charts. On Spotify, Maroon 5’s songs have collectively surpassed 22 billion streams, with 10 tracks exceeding 1 billion streams each, including the 4x Platinum hit “Memories.”