Saudi Ambassador To UK Warns: Middle East ‘Is Closest To Regional War Since 1970s’

The Saudi ambassador to the UK has cautioned that the Middle East is facing its most significant risk of regional war in fifty years.

The Saudi ambassador to the UK has cautioned that the Middle East is facing its most significant risk of regional war in fifty years. Prince Khalid bin Bandar al Saud has stated that the situation continues to deteriorate and emphasized the need for “renewed efforts” to halt the violence in areas such as Gaza. He acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining optimism given the current circumstances.

Saud indicated that the conflict is escalating and remarked that this may be the closest the region has come to a wider war since 1973. The ambassador stressed that both Israelis and Palestinians share the responsibility to prevent further escalation, highlighting that the Israeli-Palestinian issue resonates globally, influencing protests and movements worldwide.

Israel-Palestine conflict extends beyond its current borders: Saudi Ambassador

He further noted that a conflict that extends beyond its current borders could have regional and global implications, a scenario no one desires. He called for stronger international involvement to bring an end to the fighting.

This warning follows Israel’s defense minister’s announcement of a “new phase” in the conflict, with troops moving towards the northern border amid ongoing exchanges of fire with Hezbollah. Recently, multiple members of the Lebanese militant group were killed due to the detonation of electronic devices, with speculation surrounding Israel’s possible involvement in these attacks.

Read More: Iran Sent Hacked Trump Campaign Info To Biden Campaign Staffers, Says FBI

Hezbollah vows retaliation against Israel

Former senior Israeli intelligence official Dr. Eyal Pinko characterized the explosions as a tactical “warning shot” and suggested they served as a signal to de-escalate the situation, although he was uncertain about Israel’s responsibility.

In total, the blasts resulted in 32 fatalities, prompting Hezbollah to vow retaliation against Israel. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US is evaluating how the developments in Lebanon could impact ceasefire negotiations in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Also Read: Donald Trump Doubles Down Against Haitian Migrants, Says They’re ‘Destroying America’