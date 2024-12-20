Saudi Doctor Arrested After Germany Christmas Market Car Attack In Magdeburg

A deadly car ramming incident at a Germany Christmas market in Magdebur, has led to the arrest of a Saudi doctor. The attack, which occurred on Friday, resulted in multiple casualties and prompted a swift response from authorities.

Details of the Arrest

Reiner Haseloff, the state premier of Saxony-Anhalt, confirmed the arrest during a press briefing at the scene. “We have arrested the perpetrator, it is a man from Saudi Arabia… a doctor who has been in Germany since 2006,” Haseloff stated.

Haseloff reassured the public about the situation’s status, emphasizing that authorities do not believe there is any additional threat. “From what we currently know, he was a lone attacker, so we don’t think there is any further danger for the city,” he added.

Suspect Identified in Christmas Market Attack

A Saudi doctor, born in 1974 and currently working in Saxony-Anhalt, has been identified as the suspect behind a deadly attack on a Christmas market in Germany. German broadcaster MDR confirmed the doctor’s identity, though further details about his background have not been disclosed.

According to authorities, the suspect drove a car across the busy Christmas market, covering a distance of at least 400 meters (1,300 feet). In response to the tragedy, emergency services swiftly established treatment tents to care for the injured. At least 15 individuals were reported to have sustained severe injuries.

Germany Christmas Market: Casualties Confirmed

German news outlet Bild reported that 11 people have died as a result of the attack, citing anonymous sources. Disturbing video footage, which has not been shared due to its graphic nature, depicts the car crashing into the crowd, leaving dozens of victims on the ground.

As the attack unfolded, terrified marketgoers fled the scene in panic. Bystanders rushed to assist the injured, including children, who were seen crying in distress. The scene was one of chaos and fear, with emergency teams working tirelessly to provide aid.

