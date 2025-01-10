Home
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Save America’: Elon Musk’s Biographer Claims Tesla CEO Is ‘Going Mad’

The biographer has urged the Biden administration to take immediate action in its remaining weeks, including terminating government contracts with Elon Musk and more.

'Save America': Elon Musk's Biographer Claims Tesla CEO Is 'Going Mad'

In a series of explosive claims, Seth Abramson, biographer and long-time observer of Elon Musk, has warned that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s mental health could pose a significant risk to the United States.

Abramson’s allegations, made in a series of posts on X, highlight Musk’s struggles with mental health, drug use, and stress, issues the billionaire has previously acknowledged.

Here’s what Elon Musk’s Biographer claims

“I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell,” Seth Abramson wrote.

He called for immediate government intervention, urging the outgoing Biden administration to act before it is too late.

Why is he concerned about Elon Musk?

Abramson’s concerns are risen from Musk’s pivotal role in “civilization-essential industries,” including aerospace (SpaceX), electric vehicles (Tesla), artificial intelligence, and social media (X).

He argues that Musk’s unchecked influence over these sectors, coupled with his controversial appointment as the incoming head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, could endanger national stability.

“His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he’s the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all,” Abramson claimed.

The biographer’s remarks come amidst reports of Musk’s erratic behavior and polarizing statements. Most recently, Musk accused UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer of failing to prosecute perpetrators of a grooming scandal during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions. He has also publicly supported Tommy Robinson, a far-right figure and founder of the English Defence League, currently serving an 18-month jail term for contempt of court.

‘Save America’ from Elon Musk

Abramson urged the Biden administration to take immediate action in its remaining weeks. Suggestions included terminating government contracts with Musk, filing lawsuits against unconstitutional initiatives under DOGE, and launching federal investigations.

“For 14 days more, the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk,” Abramson emphasized. “If no action is taken…what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one.”

Internet Reacts

Some netizens, reacting to Abramson’s claims,  were seen concerned, describing Musk as a “thin-skinned, drug-addled Bond villain,” while others defended the billionaire’s achievements, with one user suggesting he sees himself as a “guardian of Western culture.”

Mental health experts and political analysts have also weighed in on the matter, pointing to Musk’s history of high-stress leadership and public scrutiny. Reports of Musk’s alleged mental breakdown following public booing at a Dave Chappelle show last year have resurfaced, further fueling speculation about his stability.

ALSO READ: Amid Controversy Over Buying Greenland, Question Arises: Who Does It Really Belong To?

Filed under

Elon Musk Elon Musk Biographer Elon Musk Deeply Unwell US Elections 2024

