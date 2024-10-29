Scammers Target 2024 Presidential Election: Here’s How To Spot & Avoid Common Scams

Authorities and the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) warn voters to be vigilant as these scams could compromise both personal and financial information. (Read more below)

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, scammers are intensifying their tactics to deceive voters through fake registration requests, bogus polls, and deceptive donation appeals. Authorities and the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) warn voters to be vigilant as these scams could compromise both personal and financial information.

Voter Registration Scams on the Rise

One of the most common scams involves fraudulent voter registration attempts. Scammers often reach out by phone or email, posing as representatives from official state agencies or political action committees, according to NASS. A key indicator of a scam is any request for personal or financial information.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises voters to be wary of unsolicited messages requesting Social Security Numbers or payment for voter registration. The FTC also urges individuals to report any suspicious communication through its identity theft recovery page. To ensure the legitimacy of voter registration, voters can contact their local election office or check requirements through the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s National Voter Registration Form.

Fake Donation Appeals

Political donation scams are another common tactic, where scammers often impersonate legitimate political organizations or PACs (Political Action Committees). These fraudsters use high-pressure language, urging individuals to “act now” or “donate immediately” to gain their confidence quickly. The NASS cautions that an authentic PAC website should always include contact information and never pressure individuals to donate impulsively.

“Pressuring you to act now is always a sign of a scam,” according to the FTC.

Misleading Polls and Surveys

False polls and surveys are also frequent around elections. These scams often use charged language to manipulate emotions and request personal data under the guise of conducting surveys. Signs that a poll may be fake include promises of payment or prizes and questions that elicit strong reactions on controversial topics, says NASS.

NASS advises that any survey offering compensation for participation is likely fraudulent. The agency stresses that legitimate surveys will not seek to agitate participants emotionally or request sensitive information.

How to Stay Protected and Report Scams

Voters are encouraged to independently verify any voter registration or poll information with their official state or local election office. If you receive unsolicited texts or calls from individuals requesting financial information, the FTC recommends reporting them immediately.

