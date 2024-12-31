Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Scholz Calls For Unity And Solidarity As Germany Faces Multiple Crises

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the 84 million residents of Germany to unite in solidarity as the country faces a multitude of challenges, including global crises, economic struggles, and a recent tragic attack at a Christmas market.

Scholz Calls For Unity And Solidarity As Germany Faces Multiple Crises

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the 84 million residents of Germany to unite in solidarity as the country faces a multitude of challenges, including global crises, economic struggles, and a recent tragic attack at a Christmas market. In his New Year’s address, Scholz emphasized that strength lies in solidarity, saying, “We are a country that sticks together.” He expressed hope that despite the difficulties, the country could work together to make 2025 a better year.

Shock After Magdeburg Attack

Scholz acknowledged the profound shock caused by the deadly Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, where a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowd, killing five people and injuring more than 200. He expressed horror at the senseless violence, stating, “How can an insane assassin cause so much suffering?” The attack has left many in Germany grappling with questions about how to cope after such a tragedy. Scholz thanked all those who assisted the injured and reiterated the importance of not letting such acts divide the country.

Reinforcing National Unity

Scholz urged Germans to remain united in the face of these challenges, emphasizing that the nation is one of togetherness rather than division. “We are not a country of opposing each other, nor of passing each other by,” he stated. The Chancellor noted that despite the difficult times, including economic hardships and rising living costs, the resilience and unity of the German people can help overcome these crises.

Despite Germany’s struggles, Scholz expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to bounce back. He pointed out that Germany, though just 1% of the global population, remains the world’s third-largest economic power. “We are industrious,” he said, highlighting the country’s strong work ethic and resilience. Scholz stressed that the key to Germany’s future lies in continued solidarity.

Ahead of the upcoming general election in February, Scholz urged Germans to exercise their right to vote. He also took a jab at tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had encouraged people to support the far-right Alternative for Germany party, stating that it is the citizens, not the owners of social media, who should determine the country’s future.

As Germany enters 2025, Scholz’s message was clear: despite the challenges, solidarity and unity will help the country move forward with confidence.

Read More : Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

Filed under

Olaf Scholz Scholz

Advertisement

Also Read

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

“Bhai, This Is India’: German Man Visits Dharamshala, Shares Unfiltered Experience In Viral Video

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

JK Rowling Sparks Controversy With Remarks Denying Existence Of ‘Trans Kids’

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At Rs 6 Per Kg

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akharas and Kalpvasis To Get Subsidized Flour At Rs 5, Rice At...

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

UN Condemns Israeli Attacks On Gaza Hospitals, Citing War Crimes And Humanitarian Crisis

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

PM Modi Praises Green Army’s Women-Led Social Change Efforts In Varanasi

Entertainment

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Tannaz Irani Revealed She Wished To Die; Here’s Why

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of Films

Marvel, Disney+ Gears Up To Treat Fans in 2025 With A Star Studded Lineup Of

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

What Role Did Angus MacInnes Play In Star Wars? Acclaimed Actor Dies At 77

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret- Deets Inside!

Is Sean Diddy HIV Positive? Jailed Rapper Accused Of Keeping His Health Status A Secret-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find Out Here!

Walmart’s $100 Birkin Bag Lookalike Is Selling Out Fast: Trendy Fashion or Faux Luxury? Find

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

‘Koi Mat Aaana Manali’: Social Media User Warns, Watch Video

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox