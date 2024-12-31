Scholz Calls For Unity And Solidarity As Germany Faces Multiple Crises

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged the 84 million residents of Germany to unite in solidarity as the country faces a multitude of challenges, including global crises, economic struggles, and a recent tragic attack at a Christmas market. In his New Year’s address, Scholz emphasized that strength lies in solidarity, saying, “We are a country that sticks together.” He expressed hope that despite the difficulties, the country could work together to make 2025 a better year.

Shock After Magdeburg Attack

Scholz acknowledged the profound shock caused by the deadly Christmas market attack in Magdeburg, where a Saudi doctor drove his car into a crowd, killing five people and injuring more than 200. He expressed horror at the senseless violence, stating, “How can an insane assassin cause so much suffering?” The attack has left many in Germany grappling with questions about how to cope after such a tragedy. Scholz thanked all those who assisted the injured and reiterated the importance of not letting such acts divide the country.

Reinforcing National Unity

Scholz urged Germans to remain united in the face of these challenges, emphasizing that the nation is one of togetherness rather than division. “We are not a country of opposing each other, nor of passing each other by,” he stated. The Chancellor noted that despite the difficult times, including economic hardships and rising living costs, the resilience and unity of the German people can help overcome these crises.

Despite Germany’s struggles, Scholz expressed confidence in the nation’s ability to bounce back. He pointed out that Germany, though just 1% of the global population, remains the world’s third-largest economic power. “We are industrious,” he said, highlighting the country’s strong work ethic and resilience. Scholz stressed that the key to Germany’s future lies in continued solidarity.

Ahead of the upcoming general election in February, Scholz urged Germans to exercise their right to vote. He also took a jab at tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had encouraged people to support the far-right Alternative for Germany party, stating that it is the citizens, not the owners of social media, who should determine the country’s future.

As Germany enters 2025, Scholz’s message was clear: despite the challenges, solidarity and unity will help the country move forward with confidence.