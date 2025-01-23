Home
Friday, January 24, 2025
Senate Approves Ratcliffe As New CIA Director

The Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as the new CIA director with a 74-25 vote, reflecting bipartisan support despite concerns about politicization.

Senate Approves Ratcliffe As New CIA Director

The Senate voted by a wide margin on Thursday to confirm John Ratcliffe as the next CIA director. The former Republican congressman and director of national intelligence was confirmed by a 74-25 vote, facing only modest resistance from Senate Democrats.

Ratcliffe’s confirmation process was relatively smooth, reflecting his experience atop the U.S. intelligence community during President Donald Trump’s first term. Senate Democrats had stalled Ratcliffe’s nomination for days over concerns that he would politicize the agency’s work, as Trump has called for overhauls in the nation’s intelligence community. Despite these concerns, Ratcliffe received bipartisan support, with the committee voting 14-3 to advance his nomination.

John Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican, rose to prominence in the House after grilling special counsel Robert Mueller during a congressional hearing on his Russian election interference investigation. His willingness to defend Trump fueled anxiety that Ratcliffe would spin intelligence analysis to aid the then-president when Trump nominated him to be his director of national intelligence in 2019. Ratcliffe was initially forced to withdraw from consideration for the role due to concerns about his qualifications and questions about whether he had inflated his resume. However, he was confirmed for the same position roughly a year later on a narrow 49-44 vote.

Ratcliffe’s confirmation is a testament to how far the Senate GOP has come around to the new president’s view that he needs close allies atop America’s key spy agencies to reform them. Republicans have prioritized national security picks, with Ratcliffe being only the second Trump Cabinet nominee to get confirmed since the new president was sworn in on Monday. Democrats have resisted attempts to speed up the process, only greenlighting former Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as secretary of State on Monday. Republicans are expected to next bring up Pete Hegseth, the controversial Defense secretary nominee.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier this week, Ratcliffe insisted that he would speak truth to power if confirmed as head of the prestigious spy agency. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining the integrity of the CIA and ensuring that intelligence analysis remains unbiased and accurate.

As the new CIA director, Ratcliffe will face significant challenges, including navigating the complex landscape of global intelligence and addressing concerns about the politicization of the agency. His confirmation marks a critical moment for the CIA, as it seeks to balance national security priorities with the need for transparency and accountability.

