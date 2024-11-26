The protests in Pakistan mark the culmination of two days of escalating violence as thousands of PTI supporters marched toward the capital

In a dramatic escalation of Pakistan’s political turmoil, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan forced their way into Islamabad on Tuesday, breaching security barricades and defying a police lockdown. The violent clashes have left four security personnel dead, with reports suggesting several others, including civilians, have been injured or killed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the protests, stating, “It is not a peaceful protest. It is extremism.” Sharif’s administration has attributed the deaths of security personnel to a vehicle ramming incident involving Khan’s supporters.

The unrest comes ahead of Khan’s court hearing on terrorism charges, with protesters demanding the immediate release of the jailed former PM and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

A Tense March to the Capital of Pakistan

The protests mark the culmination of two days of escalating violence as thousands of PTI supporters marched toward the capital, overcoming roadblocks and tear gas. Despite the city administration imposing a two-month ban on public gatherings last week, demonstrators pushed aside shipping containers blocking access to Islamabad.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder, reporting from the capital, described the situation as “extremely tense,” noting the intensity of the clashes.

“The protesters are now within the city. That is a point of great concern after reports that the police were to crush the protests,” Hyder said.

Conflicting accounts surround the deaths of the security personnel. While the government claims protesters rammed a vehicle into the victims, eyewitnesses suggest that a security forces vehicle sped away in panic as protesters advanced.

Imran Khan and PTI

Imran Khan, ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, has been imprisoned for over a year following a corruption conviction. Facing more than 150 criminal charges, which the PTI claims are politically motivated, Khan has maintained significant public support, making his detention a rallying cry for his followers.

Authorities have arrested over 4,000 PTI supporters since Friday, in addition to imposing mobile and internet shutdowns across parts of the country. Educational institutions remain closed, while travel between Islamabad and other cities has been severely restricted.

Pakistan’s Government Threatens Harsh Measures

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned that the government would respond with force if protesters continued their advance. “Rangers could open fire and there will be no protesters there after five minutes,” he said in a press statement.

Despite these threats, PTI supporters have shown no signs of backing down. A PTI spokesperson reiterated their resolve, stating, “We are determined to reach Islamabad and demand justice for our leader.”

A City Under Siege

With the protesters breaching city limits, security forces have taken up positions around key government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, and the Secretariat. The city remains under lockdown, with public transport and intercity travel effectively paralyzed.

As the protests continue to unfold, Islamabad braces for further unrest, with both sides refusing to relent. The confrontation highlights the deepening political and social fractures in Pakistan, as Khan’s supporters challenge the government in a high-stakes standoff.