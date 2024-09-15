Severe Flooding In Myanmar: Typhoon Yagi’s Impact Causes 74 Deaths

As of Friday evening, Myanmar has reported a rising death toll of 74 due to severe flooding, exacerbated by heavy rains and the impact of Typhoon Yagi.

As of Friday evening, Myanmar has reported a rising death toll of 74 due to severe flooding, exacerbated by heavy rains and the impact of Typhoon Yagi. The deluge, which began last Monday, has unleashed widespread devastation across the war-torn country, with rescue operations still underway. The situation remains dire, with 89 individuals reported missing.

Heavy Rains and Typhoon Yagi’s Impact

The catastrophic flooding was triggered by relentless heavy rains, which have been intensified by Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year. The typhoon has wreaked havoc beyond Myanmar, claiming hundreds of lives in neighboring Vietnam and Thailand and causing extensive flooding in cities across both countries.

Devastation in Myanmar

The impact of the storm in Myanmar has been particularly severe in the central regions. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the capital Naypyidaw, along with Mandalay, Magway, and Bago regions, has been significantly affected. The eastern and southern regions, including Shan State, Mon State, Kayah State, and Kayin State, have also suffered from the floods.

Central Myanmar is reportedly the hardest hit area. “Central Myanmar is currently the hardest hit, with numerous rivers and creeks flowing down from Shan hills,” OCHA stated in an email to Reuters.

Infrastructure and Damage

The flooding has caused extensive damage across the country. State media reports indicate that five dams, four pagodas, and over 65,000 homes have been destroyed. Furthermore, infrastructure damage has made information gathering challenging, with downed phone and internet lines complicating communication efforts.

Government and International Response

Myanmar’s Army Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, has called for international assistance, urging government officials to reach out to foreign countries for aid. Despite this, many aid organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, face significant barriers to operating in affected areas due to access restrictions and security risks.

Humanitarian Needs

With approximately one-third of Myanmar’s 55 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, the scale of the disaster is immense. The international community’s response will be crucial in addressing the immediate needs of those affected by this devastating flood.

As the situation evolves, ongoing search and rescue operations continue to work under challenging conditions, aiming to provide relief and support to the flood-affected communities.

