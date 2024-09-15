U.S. Urges India To Ban Russian Media RT; MEA Officials Say ‘The Matter Does Not Pertain To India’

As the U.S. intensifies its efforts to impose global sanctions on the Russian state media network RT, including urging countries like India to follow suit, India has maintained its stance of independent decision-making.

As the U.S. intensifies its efforts to impose global sanctions on the Russian state media network RT, including urging countries like India to follow suit, India has maintained its stance of independent decision-making. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has yet to respond definitively to the U.S. request to revoke RT’s accreditation and reclassify its journalists under the “Foreign Missions Act.”

U.S. Sanctions and Diplomatic Pressure

On September 13, 2024, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new sanctions targeting RT, accusing the network of acting as an extension of Russia’s intelligence operations and spreading disinformation globally. This latest round of sanctions is part of a coordinated effort by the U.S., U.K., and Canada to combat what they term Russian disinformation activities.

The U.S. has urged its allies to adopt similar measures, including revoking RT’s media accreditations and treating its journalists as part of the Russian diplomatic mission. The U.S. State Department has also launched a “joint diplomatic campaign” to rally support from other nations to address what it views as the threat posed by RT and other Russian media operations.

READ MORE: Sharjah Chamber Showcases Emirati Designers’ Innovations at 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair

India’s Response and Official Statement

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has not publicly addressed the U.S. request regarding RT. Government officials have stated that the issue of unilateral sanctions imposed by one country does not necessarily influence India’s policy decisions.

An official from the MEA remarked, “The matter does not pertain to India,” and emphasized that India does not adhere to unilateral sanctions that are not approved by the United Nations. The Indian government’s stance reflects its broader approach of maintaining an independent foreign policy amidst global pressures.

Former Indian Ambassador Kanwal Sibal has criticized the U.S. actions as indicative of “double standards” by Western countries. Sibal argued that efforts to curtail and censor Russian media organizations contradict the U.S. government’s stated support for freedom of speech. He added, “This will be viewed as double standards by the Global South that they are trying to target. India will obviously not be responsive to such American pressure.”

Global Sanctions and RT’s Response

The new sanctions against RT are part of a broader series of measures imposed by the U.S. and its allies since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February 2022. These sanctions target various Russian media outlets and individuals accused of spreading disinformation.

RT and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have denied the allegations, calling the sanctions an attempt to suppress dissenting voices. RT has accused the U.S. of “paranoia” and “being terrified of any truly dissenting voice,” challenging the legitimacy of the claims made against it.

Strategic Considerations for India

India’s approach to the RT issue aligns with its broader foreign policy strategy, which emphasizes balancing relationships with major global powers and protecting its strategic interests. This includes navigating complex international dynamics while upholding its independent policy decisions.

The current situation with RT highlights the intricate nature of international diplomacy and media freedom. India’s response to the U.S. push for sanctions underscores its commitment to maintaining an independent stance in the face of global geopolitical pressures.

Conclusion

As the U.S. continues its campaign against RT and other Russian media entities, India has yet to indicate whether it will align with these measures. The ongoing discussions reflect the complex interplay of global diplomatic, economic, and policy considerations, showcasing India’s position as it navigates its international relations and policy choices amidst significant international pressure.

ALSO READ: Taiwan Detects 7 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels