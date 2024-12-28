Severe Weather Warning Including Risk Of Tornadoes In Various Parts Of US Threatens Holiday Travelers

Holiday travelers returning home this weekend are bracing for a turbulent journey, as tornadoes threaten the Southern Plains and Southeast while the Northwest faces heavy rain and flash flooding. From dangerous nighttime storms to hazardous mountain snow, weather warnings stretch across the nation, disrupting post-holiday plans.

Tornado Warnings in the South

Nearly 5 million people in eastern Texas, Louisiana, and parts of Mississippi are under tornado watches until Saturday afternoon, with severe thunderstorm warnings affecting over 9 million residents. The National Weather Service has cautioned that “severe” storms, including tornadoes, are expected to persist through Saturday night. This follows a previous outbreak of severe weather in the region earlier this week, just after Christmas.

“The wind and tornado threat will escalate mid-Saturday morning,” noted the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rainfall alone is expected to cause flash flooding in urban areas, according to AccuWeather, with major cities such as Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama, at risk. Alabama could experience particularly dangerous nighttime tornadoes, with up to 3 inches of rainfall forecasted.

Severe Weather Expected on Sunday

As the storm system moves eastward, cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Raleigh, Savannah, and Jacksonville are expected to experience severe weather on Sunday, with the potential for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

On the West Coast, a deep low-pressure system is bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Pacific Northwest. Northern California and southern Oregon are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding, with the Weather Prediction Center estimating 5 to 7 inches of rain through Sunday.

National Weather Service Alert

The National Weather Service described the event as part of a “revolving door of mid-latitude cyclones propagating through the Pacific Northwest.”

Mountain regions, including the Cascade and Rocky ranges, are expected to see between 1 and 3 feet of snowfall by Monday morning. The heavy snow, combined with strong winds, could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

“Travel conditions may be very difficult to impossible,” the weather service cautioned, emphasizing the risks posed by reduced visibility and drifting snow.

Record-Breaking Temperatures Nationwide

Much of the U.S. is experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend, with highs ranging 15 to 25 degrees above average and lows 20 to 30 degrees higher than typical for late December.

While the Southeast braces for tornadoes, parts of the Northeast could face freezing rain, creating hazardous travel conditions.

“Any amount of ice could lead to dangerous travel,” warned the National Weather Service office in New York.

