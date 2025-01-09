Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Shocking $57 Billion Loss: Los Angeles Wildfires Become One Of The Most Expensive Disasters In U.S. History | Viral Video

The Los Angeles wildfire has already become one of the costliest natural disasters in U.S. history, with losses projected between $52 billion and $57 billion. Driven by powerful winds, the blazes have devastated areas with a median home value over $2 million.

Shocking $57 Billion Loss: Los Angeles Wildfires Become One Of The Most Expensive Disasters In U.S. History | Viral Video

The Los Angeles wildfire has escalated into a monumental crisis, with financial losses potentially reaching between $52 billion and $57 billion, according to a preliminary assessment by Bloomberg. The wildfires, fueled by hurricane-force winds, are engulfing some of California’s wealthiest neighborhoods, including those in Santa Monica and Malibu, which are home to residents with median home values exceeding $2 million.

As the flames continue to rage through these affluent areas, the damage is expected to escalate, further deepening the economic blow. These wildfires, already being compared to some of the worst in California’s history, could soon become the costliest wildfire disaster the U.S. has ever faced, surpassing even the $30 billion loss caused by the 2018 California wildfires.

Destruction and Losses Continue to Mount

The fires, which began earlier this week, have already claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 1,000 structures. The fast-moving flames spread rapidly, consuming homes and businesses while residents rushed to escape the smoke-filled canyons. The fires have heavily impacted picturesque neighborhoods, many of which are famous for housing celebrities.

The wildfire’s destruction was exacerbated by powerful Santa Ana winds, which gusted at speeds of over 70 mph (112 kph) in some areas. These winds hampered firefighting efforts, making it dangerous for aircraft to assist with aerial firefighting. However, by Wednesday, aerial firefighting resumed, giving hope for more effective containment.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE X POST:

Long-Term Effects and Health Hazards

While the immediate focus remains on battling the flames, experts are concerned about the long-term effects of the wildfires, particularly the toxic smoke. Jonathan Porter, chief meteorologist at AccuWeather, pointed out that the wildfires could also have significant health impacts due to air pollution and toxic particulates.

Additionally, the wildfire’s devastation is expected to severely harm the region’s tourism industry, a vital component of California’s economy. The combination of physical destruction, health risks, and economic losses from tourism is poised to leave a lasting mark on the state’s financial landscape.

The Costliest Disasters in U.S. History

While the Los Angeles wildfires are not expected to surpass Hurricane Katrina’s staggering $200 billion economic damage in 2005, they will rank among the most expensive natural disasters in U.S. history. In comparison, the 2018 wildfires in California, including the infamous Camp Fire, caused about $30 billion in damages. As the fires continue to burn, this new disaster is projected to approach those numbers, with the potential to exceed them if the blazes reach further into residential areas.

As officials continue to monitor the fires and work to control the flames, it’s clear that the impact of this disaster will be felt across the country for years to come.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Blames Governor Gavin Newsom For California Wildfires, Demands Resignation

Filed under

Los Angeles Wildfires U.S. natural disasters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petitions Challenging Same-Sex Marriage Verdict

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

BJP Accuses Arvind Kejriwal Of Disrespecting Purvanchali Voters: ‘How Dare You’

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

P Jayachandran, Voice Behind 16,000 Songs, Passes Away At 80

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Is Iran Planning To Relocate Its Capital? Here’s Why

Entertainment

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Is Vishal Krishna Reddy Suffering From A Nerve-Related Issue? Actor Was Admitted To Apollo Hospital

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never Before!

GV Prakash’s ‘Kingston’ Teaser Released – Watch The Thrills Of A Sea Fantasy Like Never

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

Joju George’s ‘Pani’ To Premiere On Sony LIV From January 16

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To An Indian Buyer For $8.5 Million

LA House Where Matthew Perry Died Engulfed In Fire Months After It Was Sold To

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox